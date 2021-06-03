Metro & Crime

Emmanuel inaugurates 70 more projects in A'Ibom

The people of Ibiono Ibom, Itu and Uran local government areas of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing infrastructural development in the areas through the Inter-ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee (IMDLCC ).
The intervention projects, totalling 70 in number, were Inaugurated on Wednesday by Governor Emmanuel at Union Secondary Secondary School, Ibiaku in Ibiono LGA (17 projects), Commercial Secondary School, Ibiaku II , in Itu LGA (26 projects ), and A.M.E Zion Secondary Commercial School,  Ndon Ebom in Uran (27 projects).
Represented at Ibiono Ibom LGA by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Governor Emmanuel said Ibiono Ibom was making  history by the total number of appointments currently held by indigenes of the area.
Emmanuel said his administration would continue to partner the people in order to bring more development to their communities.
Delivering her vote of thanks on behalf of the benefitting schools, the Principal General of Union Secondary School,  Ibiaku  Ibiono,  Mrs. Ubong Micheal thanked the governor for ameliorating thier suffering and elevating the academic standard of the school through provision of better academic environment.
Highpoint of the ceremony at Ibiono LGA was the announcement made by the governor’s representative donateing free school uniforms to all the students of Union Secondary School, as well as special gifts packages to all their teachers.
In a similar development, at Community Secondary Commercial School, Ibiaku Itam in Itu LGA, Governor Emmanuel also inaugurated more projects amist  cheers and pageantry.
Delivering his welcome address, the Executive Chairman of Itu LGA, Mr. Ete-Etim Onuk, said that the inauguration of the classroom blocks was a welcomed development, and a clear  demonstration of the governor’s commitment to fulfill his campaign promises to Itu people.
Speaking earlier, Governor Emmanuel’s representative at Itu LGA,  Mr. Alan Okon disclosed that Itu would continue to enjoy the benevolence of the governor given as a way of demonstrating his love and concern for the people.
Also, receiving the governor’s entourage at A.M.E Zion Commercial School in Ndon Ebom at Uran LGA, the Chairman. Hon. Surv. Eni Ekpenyong, said that the people were delighted by the number of intervention projects executed by the Emmanuel’s administration in the area.
Represented at Uran LGA by his Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Nsikan Linus, Governor Emmanuel said that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the future of all Akwa Ibom citizens was secured through qualitative education.
Highpoint of the was the cutting of tape by the governor to officially mark the inauguration of the projects.

