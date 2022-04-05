Metro & Crime

Emmanuel inaugurates Dakkada Luxury Estate Board

…pledges housing, education expansion

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated a five-man Dakkada Luxury Estate Board, with the assurance that his administration will ensure further expansion in housing and educational facilities to accommodate the influx of people into the state.

Performing the inauguration on the floor of the Executive
Council Chambers at the Government House, Uyo on Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel
observed that the Ewet Housing and Shelter Afrique estates in Uyo were already overstretched, hence the Dakkada Luxury Estate becomes a necessity as a next point of call for a serene topnotch housing area.

Constituted into the Board were, Paul Usoro (SAN) as Chairman, Dr.
Emmanuel Ekuwem, Mr. Churchill Udo, Brig. Gen. Koko Essien (rtd) as members and Hillary Ekpo as Secretary.

According to the governor, the essence of the Dakkada Luxury
Estate Board was to clarify its status as a Limited Liability Company that will not be
running at government expense.

The governor assured that with the assurance of steady power, a
reliable reticulation system for potable water, LPG duct, broadband internet service in the very low density housing estate, the demand for the estate is already high, hence
the guarantee that it will be self-sustaining and capable of generating enough revenue for expansion before the initial 600 units are exhausted.

Expatiating on the importance of such a facility in the state,
Governor Emmanuel said shelter was very key in any economy, adding that the free and compulsory education policy in the state had caused influx of people into Akwa Ibom, thus overstretching public facilities and raising the need to facility expansion, to avoid the state being overwhelmed.

He said: “The way the city is expanding is alarming, but
it’s a good problem. Nature has a way of creating these expansions so we have to deliberately expand to accommodate.

“So we are ready and I am sure within the next one year we
should get set with high density and medium density housing estates.

“Even in terms of schools, all the schools in Uyo are
overstretched. We are considering setting up a very big secondary school somewhere around Ikono Uyo.”

The Board Chairman, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), in his acceptance
speech, lauded the governor’s ingenuity in providing a development compass for
the state, well beyond the period of his regime and thanked him for the
opportunity to share in his vision.

 

Reporter

