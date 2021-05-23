Metro & Crime

Emmanuel inaugurates over 95 projects in 3 A'Ibom LGAs

No fewer than 95 intervention projects were recently, inaugurated at Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium local government areas of Akwa Ibom by Governor Udom Emmanuel.
The ceremonies, which took place at three separate contact places, including the  Etinan Institute, for Etinan LGA, Government Primary School, Obo Ikot Ita for Nsit Ibom LGA and Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium LGA, featured presentation of goodwill messages from the leaders of the benefitting communities as well as administrative heads of the affected institutions.
Represented at Etinan by his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Uko Udom (SAN), his Lands and Water Resources counterpart, Pastor Umoh Eno (Nsit Ubium), and his Hon. Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs, Mr. Amanam Nkanga (Nsit Ibom), the governor harped on the importance of qualitative education to the overall development of the state. He further urged parents to maximize the opportunities made available by the free and compulsory education policy of the state government to enroll their wards in schools.
Speaking, the SSA to the Governor on Inter-ministerial Direct Labour Co-ordinating Committee (IMDLCC), Mr. Samson Idiong stated that the construction/renovation of school facilities across the state were undertaken by his committee in line with the state-of-emergency earlier declared by Governor Emmanuel as part of his effort to reposition the sector.
The ceremonies, according to programme made available by IMDLCC indicated that 54 projects were inaugurated at Etinan LGA, and 21 each for Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium respectively.

