Emmanuel inaugurates Ring Road 2, immortalises Chief Idiong

The completed 3.32km Dualized Ring Road 2 with and a 3.32km Underground Outfall Drainage project executed by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, has been inaugurated and named Chief Sampson Udo Idiong Drive, in memory of one of the major pillars of Ibibio Union, Chief Sampson Udoidiong.

Edidem Sampson Udo Idiong was the first Vice President of the Ibibio Union; first Paramount Ruler of the then Abak Division and of the present Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

Inaugurating the dualised carriageway at the Afaha Offot intersection roundabout, connecting Ring Road 2 to Abak Road, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who had last year named the two sections of Ring Road 3 after Idongesit Nkanga and Clement Isong respectively, said it will be deserving that all the Ring Roads in Uyo be named after those forebears, who initiated the bid for the creation of the state.

“We also have a vision that all major roads within the Uyo capital city be named after people who had the foresight to work for the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

“We will continue to name all these roads after them as it’s done all over the world,” the governor declared.

While describing the inauguration of the Ring Road 2 project as the opening of his administration’s winding down proceedings, Governor Emmanuel affirmed that besides the smart terminal building, new taxi way, MRO and other aviation-based projects awaiting commissioning, over 30 new internal roads and several others have been completed and due for commissioning.

These he said will be undertaken during the winding down period.

He used the forum to express appreciation to the people of the state and those of other states of the South-South region for voting in the last elections to reflect their commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and spoke glowingly on the dominance of PDP in the region, assuring that the incoming PDP government to be led by Pastor Umo Eno will make Akwa Ibom outstanding in Nigeria and beyond.

Also speaking, the Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno, lauded Governor Emmanuel’s infrastructure renaissance in the state and pledged to further the development by adding an entrepreneurial perspective to it.

Giving an overview of the project, the MD/CEO of the indigenous construction company, Hensek that handled the project, Engr. Uwem Okoko, said the dualised carriage road has a total length of 6.64km, 10 meters width, 1.2km walkway on both sides, with underground drains running across the entire length of the road, emptying into the IBB flood control canal.

The Hensek MD/CEO assured that the road has been built to a guaranteed standard of 60mm binder course, 50mm wearing course and 200mm thick stone base, laid on over 4meters laterite compactment base.

 

