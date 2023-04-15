Emmanuel inaugurates Ring Road 2, pledges to name projects after patriots

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udoma Emmanuel has commissioned the 6.64km Ring Road 2 and drains to tackle the flood problem along Abak and Aka roads in Uyo, the state capital. Speaking during the commissioning of the road on Friday, in Uyo, Emmanuel said the road inauguration heralds another phase of projects commissioning before he exists government on May 29. The governor, who renamed the Ring Road, as Chief Udoidiong Drive, said all the roads to be commissioned would be named after people who have worked for the growth of the state. According to him, “This commissioning today, we have taken into consideration the drainage system. When the flood was ravaging every other state capital, we were spared because of a lot of investments we’ve done underground. “If you check underground it can take a whole big car underground, everything around this area has been channeled underground to Aka road. We are still in this Shelter Afrique trying to tar roads; we have more than five and I hope we will be able to commission it. “Those in Atan offot area, I told them that the day I’ll leave office, I will not leave a single road in Attan Affot and now 15 roads in Attan Affot with side drains have been done and there is no place in the area that is not tarred. We are able to achieve all these because of your support.” Also speaking, Commissioner for Work, Prof. Eno Ibanga, commended Emmanuel for the support in the execution of the job and the Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, for ensuring the road projects were completed. “The details of this road had taken care of everything that will tend to sustainability. We have four metre median that is paved, that runs through the beginning of this road to the end. Both sides of this road have drains and this road carries 3.32 underground drains that carry all water out of this arena and Aka road end. When rain comes, you don’t have any course for alarm.