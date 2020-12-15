Emmanuel lauds FEYReP for wealth creation, nation building

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has lauded the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Programme Initiative (FEYReP), for what he described as the great and spectacular job of wealth creation and nation building it has done in the last five and half years.

Governor Emmanuel gave the commendation as part of his remarks at the formal launch of FEYReP Multipurpose Cooperative on Tuesday at the Ibom Hall by the First Lady, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel.

Represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, Emmanuel thanked his wife for conceptualizing the pet project and for using it to impact lives and giving succour to thousands of people across the state.

According to the governor, FEYReP has in more than five years of its founding, built houses for widows, provided healthcare services to thousands of our people, conducted medical outreaches and enlightenment campaigns aimed at changing lifestyles and habits and built markets across the 10 federal constituencies.

Governor Emmanuel also scored FEYReP high for taking up the issue of the girl child and pursuing with vigour, the issue of rape and gender inequality and violence through the Orange the Wall Campaign.

He observed that, women have found expressions at the highest levels of governance, occupying positions in the State Executive Council, the local government councils, as either the Chairman or Vice and have been included in the party structure under his watch.

