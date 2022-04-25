News

Emmanuel Macron re-elected French president

Emmanuel Macron won a second term as president of France, triumphing yesterday over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger, after a campaign where his promise of stability prevailed over the strong temptation of an extremist lurch. Ms. Le Pen conceded to Macron not long after the polls closed. His victory, which early polls project at 58.2 per cent of the vote to Ms. Le Pen’s 41.8 per cent, was much narrower than in 2017, when the margin was 66.1 percent to 33.9 per cent for Ms. Le Pen. The French do not generally love their presidents, and none had succeeded in being re-elected since 2002. Macron’s unusual achievement in securing five more years in power reflects his effective stewardship over the COVID-19 crisis, his rekindling of the economy, and his political agility in occupying the entire centre of the political spectrum. Ms. Le Pen, softening her image if not her anti-immigrant nationalist program, rode a wave of alienation and disenchantment to bring the extreme right closer to power than at any time since 1944.

 

