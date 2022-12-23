Emmanuel, Ortom meet over rift between G-5 Govs, PDP leadership

There appears an end in sight in the current rift between some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP (G5), and the national leadership of the party, after several months of disagreement, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Thursday night, played host to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in a private visit at the Government House, Uyo.

Interacting with journalists after the meeting, Emmanuel said the leadership of the party is opened to dialogue with the G-5 governors, assuring all party faithful that the reconciliation of some of its aggrieved governors will see the party coast to victory in next year’s general elections.

Describing all the PDP governors as brothers who show mutual respect for each other, Governor Emmanuel noted that aside participating in the campaign train, all the PDP governors are intact, working towards the interest of the party.

“We all came in as a family, whether you like it or not these are brothers even in the parable of the lost sheep in the Bible only one sheep got missing and Jesus Christ left the rest and went after that one, how much more when you have brothers that are up to five.

“You turn around on a campaign platform you don’t see them, suddenly you will feel you need them, these are people you started together, I think I still feel empty that we are all not together on a campaign platform but when it comes to governance we are all together and we have mutual respect for each other.

“We listened to each other and we try to look at the way forward and I want to believe it is getting to that point where sacrifices must be made so that there can be peace.

“Someone like me I am pursuing peace and I want peace to reign and once we can achieve that, our party will coast to victory, Emmanuel assured.

“Governor Ortom made a statement and I am sure you listened to him. I agree 100 per cent with him. We are ready to make peace and I can assure our party that these are governors who have structures, and something to show, these are governors who have capacity.

“We will do everything possible to put the house together on the 2023 campaigns, but when it comes to governance we are still as intact as ever,” he added.

Earlier, the Governor of Benue State, Ortom said the G-5 governors are still with the party, but expressed their displeasure over the leadership of the party’s inability to deploy its conflict resolution mechanism to resolve the internal grievances in the party.

Ortom pointed out that dialogue remains key towards accommodating the interest of the party stalwarts, adding that the aggrieved governors never turned their back on dialogue and reconciliation, but only want terms that accommodate their interests.

