Emmanuel: Our policy makers make pronouncements without implementation

Mr Amos Emmanuel is the Chief Executive Officer of Programos, a leading software company in Nigeria. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on issues in the software industry, unemployment and the use of technology in Nigeria, among others. Excerpts

Nigeria is currently trying to leverage technology to develop her economy and to fight corruption, how well do you think the country has fared in this regard?

When we say technology, we need to understand its impact on the Nigerian society, not just in Nigeria. There is huge depth of policy gaps. These are policy solutions that are meant to make us understand the way and manner technology is supposed to even change our lives. We will not sit in Nigeria and begin to say United States is doing something technologically we must just adapt.

In the American society, they perhaps may just adjust a particular policy that can solve their problem, whereas we have not even ventured into such. What I mean is that as at today, technology has disrupted a whole lot of standard of living. Today, we have huge unemployment as a result of technology.

That is commonly said. Whether it is true or not, it is a different thing altogether. But then, in the words of Paul McDonald, a director with a global digital foundation, he said: “Unemployment is caused by technology”. He now said that that statement means, unemployment is as a result of lack of skill. This presupposes that technology has been put in a standardised upper realm of national development for which educationally and capacity-wise, we are short at attaining that level of technology.

And here we are, we want better life that can be compared with that of the United States. We need to do the right thing to see the same effect. I will let you know that more attention of Nigerian youths is on Facebook today than ever before. Do you know what caused it?

This is perhaps caused by the high level of joblessness in the country. People who were in banks and companies were retrenched. The next thing they feel they should do is to hook up to the social network doing nothing, but posting junks. Because of the big data being built by the Nigerian society today, I am worried because many people are not making sense out of the numerous junks they post today. We can harmonise and give sense to this whole mess. The Nigerian society needs to look at the skills content of the Nigerian citizenry.

Where is technology? Technology is in places where we need the best job done, accurately and reliably. In the same way, if you are introducing technology to handle corruption, we will not compromise on the full thought of introducing technology to manage corruption. But here we are, the society has not even helped itself in skill acquisition.

So, people are not employable. We report unemployment as if it is the fault of one political party. I think rather than the blame game, our policy makers need to know that there are more lessons to learn, especially from the core technology of artificial intelligence and machine learning. If you go to our factories today, most of the products are being churned out by heavy machines. They do this per seconds and in large quantities.

Our policy makers need to know that it is not only about making policy statements. That is the more reason they have been making policies over and over and are never implemented. We have made laws that are not even workable. I recently presented a speech at the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) Annual General Meeting in Ogun State. A very top leader was there to attack that as an industry, automation is not an urgent requirement.

He is right because he is aged and he is coming from the point of view that jobs are lost because of computer. The fact is that where computers have come to stay, the unskilled will either run or be retrenched. Other examples are digital photography and Uber transportation system. Our policy makers just pronounce some of these policies without taking cognizance of the impact of those policies on the present and future of their people.

You have been a software evangelist over the years, how much has Nigeria appreciated software development?

Fortunately the digital economy requires some level of ICT adaptations. Having said that, we cannot rule out the fact that software is almost a household thing. This is so because there is nothing practically in life, whether in commerce, health, governance, entertainment, inclusion and empowerment, that is not included. ICT is always there.

The bottom line is the software to drive the requirements and all it needs to create impact in society. That is one thing software stands for, and it remains so. I think in the Nigerian society, software may be an abstract thing. But then, it is with every man.

Why do you say it is an abstract thing to Nigeria?

We will not blame the society itself. We all receive these changes, perhaps after they must have made the most of the impact in the better societies or more advanced societies. Software, I say, is abstract in the sense that it is not something a non-computer person can really see.

We all read about software and programming. But even though it is of every state of mind, whether you are computer scientist or not, every human being has the capability to think, review his or her thought process.

Every human being has the capability of taking decision after certain level of processing. All these at the back of every human being’s mind is software development. In programming, it is even lighter. This is all about instruction sets meant to solve computer problem. It is when you now worry about writing the software in a specific computer language that you begin to use the terms programming, or use the term software.

But then, a non-IT person has been solving problems in his mind. Perhaps he has been writing some instructions in his local dialect and he has been successful. Actually, everybody is a software programmer.

As a crusader of software development, what is the place of software in governance, industries and the society generally?

First and foremost, software will be meaningless if there are no e-contents. Software actually gives infrastructure for our societal content to have meaning. We have data in the society, in the area of culture, health banking processes, national population, census and politics.

So, the idea of software is that it goes down there to enable you churn the processes that bring the data together for a value proposition. It is when you get the meaning of the proposition you get the value for software. Otherwise software would have been seen as something that should be free. Then the question is, why do you need to pay for software?

You pay for software because of the value the software is giving you. For instance, Programos software design for capital market operations. With this, it means capital market has a regulated market process that has to be automated. And you have cloud management integral software which enables all capital market operators to adapt this software to their day-to-day data processes.

This software then incorporates risk management, compliance, monitoring, surveillance checks and openness for transparency sake so that the investor will feel more comfortable to come back to the market as against those days when commissions were hidden, information not readily available and market data was not something that people could readily see.

But today, as you trade on the Nigerian Stock market Exchange, you get to know that your transaction has been executed, you get to know all the parameters about the transactions – the volume, the quantity, the symbol and the time when the stock was even sold.

Bad news or good news about the market can easily be received without even being told. That is the level of transparency and openness technology has brought to the society.

What do you think can be done to attract more Nigerian companies to embrace indigenous software?

To be frank with you, Nigeria has moved above board. My answer to the question is two-fold. One, the private sector enterprises will any day opt for anything that gives value for money. And the second is the public sector. This is where value for money is being thrown into the waste bin.

Perhaps the private sector can talk to the industry, because they are the one that can defend the indigenous products. Frankly, it has paid them best. They have been using indigenous products all along. I will cite an example. If you look at the business galaxy of our users, Programos software is over 20 years now.

We have made a mark, because we have been serving over 100 capital markets in the last 20 years. I am proud to say that my early clients of over 15 years ago still use my software product till date. What does that tell anyone? It tells them that there is local stability, local support and the business is affordable and reasonable. There is no government agency that has such a record.

This is because the bid was offered to a foreign company to do it under fraud. No institution goes back to audit what was done, nobody goes back to find out if the job was done or not, whether it was even attempted at all. And money had exchanged hands. If you are ready to analyse a software, we are not ready for a compromise.

If they tell Programos to come and work for them, I look at them twice because they don’t have the honesty to get what they want. And that is the reason why whenever they make any pronouncement, they start from a fraudulent perspective of what is in it for them and not what the agency wants to get. That is why the government of the day operates in silos.

And there is no connect. This government is to sit up and change the scenario and exert the political will instead of political propaganda.

My submission is that Nigerian software industry is highly reputable and very innovative. Unfortunately, as innovative as our software industry is, it still lacks the demand of our public service players. When we produce, we are not to eat them; when we produce, somebody somewhere has to consume it. The fact there is that the leadership is not upright.

We lack the demand for the supplies we have. The software industry is contented with offering the private sector our services. I can testify to the fact that my clients of about two decades are very satisfied with my software and we also service many clients outside this country.

It is common knowledge that unemployment has assumed a wider and threatening dimension. How do you think this scourge can be stemmed?

I think this is an over-debated area about education and perhaps the funding that has gone into education. I think the Nigerian students are becoming more and more helpless. The Nigerian students have gone through an education system we all agree is faulty.

Why do they go to school if not to learn and when they come back, they should be practicing. If we just push people to go to school for the fun of it and we keep releasing them year in year out, they should be on the roads and under the bridges. They can’t satisfy their wants. And there should be criminality everywhere. Are we doing the right thing? Are new policies addressing what should be addressed?

Most of what we hear is that we need more money and more funding. The fact is that you get it more wrong when you get more funding and the principles are still wrong. I did a survey under my foundation, Programos Foundation some years back. I organised a programme where we got s o m e graduates and trained them for free.

We created a clientele, which the organisation uses as a base. What we did was to get the unemployed graduates, train them in the business of capital market sector and supply them to those organisations freely. I can tell you that none of them came back to us because they were all employed.

What does that mean? It means even if an organisation does not have vacancy to fill, they will employ any day and anytime they find a right hand. Nigerian graduates today are not just employable. If our education system can produce skilled graduates, there will be less unemployment. If they have the right education and right capacity, to help these unemployed graduates, they will get to speak and earn their jobs.

Nigeria is planning to carry out census very soon. Do you believe deployment of technology can reduce the cost and make us get a better result?

There are quite a number of myths to Nigerian census. We may not just be right to say they are not significant. That is why the past years, I for one would hear a statistical data and fall for them. It still boils down to what I started with. We need to really define what we want.

Of course, technology will be used, but you can use technology to your good as well as to your bad. So that this does not particularly happen for the bad, the policy makers must ensure that we do a proper analysis. If that is not properly done in this country and we all own the outcome, it can be dangerous.

That is why we have an agency called National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). We have heard of missing data in the past. Should we doubt data today? We shouldn’t.

Today, I should have a data that is reliable, dependable and accurate. But it is not so in Nigeria. There is a central point we are missing. And that is the societal technology shock, which is yet to be addressed. I foresee a whole lot of collaboration in ensuring we can identify with these facts and we can all be parties to it. The Nigerian society is no longer the Nigerian society of the 25 or 30 years ago. There is a sovereignty issue.

If the Indians, Chinese or Americans are saying this is what they want, we should also be able to say this is what we as Nigerians want as a people and as a country and go for it. I just hope we will get it right t h i s time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...