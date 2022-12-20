Emmanuel presents patrol vehicles, security gadgets to A’Ibom Police

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in reaffirmation of his avowed commitment to enhancing logistics to boost the security architecture in the state, has donated another batch of patrol vehicles to the state command of the Nigerian Police Force.

Other items donated were mobile phones fitted with special permanent lines for all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs), across the state, walkie-talkies for all operation teams, fixed wireless phones for all Police Stations, ICT equipment for emergency call centres and solar panels for constant power supply in Police stations across the state, as the governor launched the state Police emergency lines.

Making the presentation at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state and pledged the state government’s continuous support to enhance their operations.

He said though no society in the world can be certified 100 per cent crime free, his administration’s partnership with security agencies would help to mitigate and prevent escalation of criminal activities in the state, as he reaffirmed his promise of donating 100 vehicles to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police Force before the end of his administration.

So far, the new 20 Hilux trucks brings to 97 the total number of vehicles donated by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state.

In his words: “I really want to appreciate the entire Akwa Ibom State Police Command. Not only the Police but also other security outfits, the Army, DSS, Civil Defence, even the NDLEA. They are all extremely important. I want to appreciate them for everything they have done.

“Today we are launching our toll-free numbers. We have a hotline, 112, that will hunt into several lines. …these will give 24/7 communication access so that our people can get help when need arises. Now again today, we are adding 20 Hilux vehicles to the Police Command, so that they can help throughout these Yuletide season for effective patrol across the entire state, in order to check and prevent crime.”

On ground to receive the donations was the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi. He thanked the governor for his support to the Police and assured that the items will be put to judicious use.

