Metro & Crime

Emmanuel presents patrol vehicles, security gadgets to A’Ibom Police

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in reaffirmation of his avowed commitment to enhancing logistics to boost the security architecture in the state, has donated another batch of patrol vehicles to the state command of the Nigerian Police Force.

Other items donated were mobile phones fitted with special permanent lines for all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs), across the state, walkie-talkies for all operation teams, fixed wireless phones for all Police Stations, ICT equipment for emergency call centres and solar panels for constant power supply in Police stations across the state, as the governor launched the state Police emergency lines.

Making the presentation at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state and pledged the state government’s continuous support to enhance their operations.

He said though no society in the world can be certified 100 per cent crime free, his administration’s partnership with security agencies would help to mitigate and prevent escalation of criminal activities in the state, as he reaffirmed his promise of donating 100 vehicles to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police Force before the end of his administration.

So far, the new 20 Hilux trucks brings to 97 the total number of vehicles donated by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state.

In his words: “I really want to appreciate the entire Akwa Ibom State Police Command. Not only the Police but also other security outfits, the Army, DSS, Civil Defence, even the NDLEA. They are all extremely important. I want to appreciate them for everything they have done.

“Today we are launching our toll-free numbers. We have a hotline, 112, that will hunt into several lines. …these will give 24/7 communication access so that our people can get help when need arises. Now again today, we are adding 20 Hilux vehicles to the Police Command, so that they can help throughout these Yuletide season for effective patrol across the entire state, in order to check and prevent crime.”

On ground to receive the donations was the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi. He thanked the governor for his support to the Police and assured that the items will be put to judicious use.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Teachers, pupils send SOS to Lagos govt

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

Pupils of Fred Williams Memorial Primary School, Ifako Ijaye, Iju Station, Lagos State, have appealed to the Lagos State government to come to their aid as a result of the flood ravaging their school premises. The school, which shares compound with other public schools, had its fence pulled down by the state government in order […]
Metro & Crime

15-year-old girl gang raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld) was Friday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen on rampage, kill 9, abduct bride, unspecified number of women in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…abandon rustled cattle at river bank Daniel Atori, Minna Gunmen numbering well over 100 on Saturday invaded some communities in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, killing nine people and leaving several others injured. The attack, which lasted all through Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday, saw the gunmen rustling unspecified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica