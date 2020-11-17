Emmanuel receives kudos over infrastructure

…As Comrade Ememobong advocates strategic communication for the people

Governor Udom Emmanuel has received kudos on his giant strides in infrastructural development of Akwa Ibom State.

The Commendation was given on, Tuesday by the South-South Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, (FRCN), Mr. Sam Anyanwu, while on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in his office.

Anyanwu, who was accompanied on the visit by members of the management team of Atlantic Radio 104.5 FM, intimated his host that he was in the state on a routine inspection to the Uyo station of the FRCN, as part of his oversight responsibilities and solicited support from Akwa Ibom State government towards the 10th anniversary celebration of Atlantic FM billed for March, 2021.

The Zonal Director, who said Akwa Ibom was the first state he was visiting since his elavation to the position of the South-South Zonal Director of the Corporation hinted that his choice of the state, was not unconnected with the laudable achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel, especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

“I choose to come to Akwa Ibom because of what I have seen and heard about the the giant strides of the governor in the state, especially when you look around the city of Uyo. In fact it is mind blowing and I came, not only to supervise our station, but to also confirm what I have been hearing, which is actually what is on ground,” Anyanwu said.

Responding, Comrade Ememobong described the visit as strategic and crucial to the strengthening of inter-governmental relations as well as to foster mutual respect and love for related agencies.

The state’s Spokesman, who applauded the management team of Atlantic FM Uyo, for maintaining a cordial working relationship with the Akwa Ibom State government, also tasked them on re-engineering of their news reportage to inspire hope among the people.

”I must thank you for the onerous tasks of information desimation across the country. I also know that your modus operandi has changed because you have left the era of being monopolistic, when not less than 65 million people would hooked up to your network at 7 am for the morning news. So you must continue to change your style and strategy in the face of humongous competition with other radio stations,” Comrade Ememobong said.

While thanking the Zonal Director and his team, for deeming it necessary to visit the Ministry, Comrade Ememobong pledged government’s patronage and support for the radio station.

The visiting team included: the General Manager of Atlantic FM, Uyo, Mrs. Nseabasi Emmanuel, the Assistant Director News, South-South Zone, Mr. Uwem Nkpoyen, Head of Administration, Mr. Devid Effiom, Head of programmes, Mr. Samuel Essien, Head of Marketing, Mr. Fidelis Omowgbale and former Government House Correspondent, Mr. Charles Bassey.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of copies of the publication of the Ministry, “Akwa Ibom Impact” magazine to the visiting FRCN team.

