Metro & Crime

Emmanuel seeks investments from UAE

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Udom Emmanuel was among participants at the recently concluded 2022 Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was organised by the  Emirates’ Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Nigerian Governors Forum, to bring together investors and top leaders government.

Pitching the Akwa Ibom brand, (particularly, the Ibom Deepsea Port, Ibom Industrial City and the science park), to the businessmen and investors at the meeting, the governor said Akwa Ibom State has become Nigeria’s new investment destination.

Governor Emmanuel, who informed participants that Akwa Ibom is Nigeria’s best kept secret, mentioned the fact that it is the only state with an airline as a pointer to her uniqueness as an investment  destination.

According  to him: “It is the safest place to work, live and invest in Nigeria. We are investing in critical infrastructure requisite for fast tracked growth.”

Governor Emmanuel and his colleague governors attended the meeting, seeking foreign direct investments of up to $15 billion from businesses and organisations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: NSCDC arrests 5 for alleged impersonation, extortion

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Fivepersonshavebeenarrested bytheKwaraStateCommand of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedimpersonationandextortion. According to the spokesman of the Command, Babatunde Zaid Afolabi, the suspects were going round petrol stations in Ilorin, the state capital, collecting money from their managers in the pretext that they were Civil Defence officers on national assignment from Abuja. The […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu raises alarm over 3rd Wave

Posted on Author Murita Ayinla 

*Threatens to jail in-bound travellers giving fake details As Lagosians continue to enjoy some reprieve from the worst effects of the virus with little or no adherence to the safety protocols any more, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday raised the alarm over the rise in the number of newly infected residents, saying the total confirmed cases […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu settles N500k debt for man who wanted to jump into the lagoon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has settled a N500,000 loan for Adeyinka Abiodun, a resident who wanted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon. Abiodun was stopped on Friday by the police around the Third Mainland Bridge as he attempted to kill himself. Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica