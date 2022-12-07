Emmanuel set to deliver over 128km road projects for A’Ibom communities

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has said more than 128 kilometres road projects will be delivered to the people of Oruk Anam Local Area before the end of his administration in May 2023.

Speaking at Ikot Ibritam, the headquarters of the local government area on Wednesday while conducting newsmen round various road project sites, the governor said the road projects were at various stages of completion.

Emmanuel, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, said the road infrastructure massively constructed has opened up the area to evacuate it’s agricultural produce within and outside the state.

“This is the first time in Akwa Ibom State we have the governor executing projects simultaneously in all the local government areas.

“In Oruk Anam Local Government Area alone, we have over 128 kilometres completed and ongoing road projects. We have the 5.1-kilometre Martha Udom Emmanuel Road in Obio Akpa to open the off campus of AKwa Ibom State University linking up the host community of the university.

“There are other intervention projects by the state government in the state university. This includes facilities in the Department of Mass Communication and Faculty of Agriculture.”

Governor Emmanuel also inspected the 23.5-kilometre Ikot Eka Ideh, Ikot Okoro, Ikot Ibritam road project site which he said was segmented to two contractors while two bridges on the road have been awarded to AMITEK company for speedy completion.

Other road projects visited by Governor Emmanuel in the area were the 4.94-kilometre road at Ikot Ibritam to Ibesit with solar powered street lights and Phase 3 Abak Nsehe Ikot Ekara which he said is ready for use.

“When people are asking where is the the 13 per cent oil derivation windfall? We would reply them with evidence of landmark projects scattered throughout the 31 local government areas in the state,” he said.

