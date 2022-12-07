Metro & Crime

Emmanuel set to deliver over 128km road projects for A’Ibom communities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has said more than 128 kilometres road projects will be delivered to the people of Oruk Anam Local Area before the end of his administration in May 2023.

Speaking at Ikot Ibritam, the headquarters of the local government area on Wednesday while conducting newsmen round various road project sites, the governor said the road projects were at various stages of completion.

Emmanuel, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, said the road infrastructure massively constructed has opened up the area to evacuate it’s agricultural produce within and outside the state.

“This is the first time in Akwa Ibom State we have the governor executing projects simultaneously in all the local government areas.

“In Oruk Anam Local Government Area alone, we have over 128 kilometres completed and ongoing road projects. We have the 5.1-kilometre Martha Udom Emmanuel Road in Obio Akpa to open the off campus of AKwa Ibom State University linking up the host community of the university.

“There are other intervention projects by the state government in the state university. This includes facilities in the Department of Mass Communication and Faculty of Agriculture.”

Governor Emmanuel also inspected the 23.5-kilometre Ikot Eka Ideh, Ikot Okoro, Ikot Ibritam road project site which he said was segmented to two contractors while two bridges on the road have been awarded to AMITEK company for speedy completion.

Other road projects visited by Governor Emmanuel in the area were the 4.94-kilometre road at Ikot Ibritam to Ibesit with solar powered street lights and Phase 3 Abak Nsehe Ikot Ekara which he said is ready for use.

“When people are asking where is the the 13 per cent oil derivation windfall? We would reply them with evidence of landmark projects scattered throughout the 31 local government areas in the state,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’re treated as slaves, Ogun Assembly casual workers cry

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

About 53 casual workers at the Ogun State House of Assembly have expressed frustration over the treatment given to them by the Assembly.   The workers, some of whom have been working at the Assembly for six to 10 years under the status of casual workers, lamented their condition of service without any hope of […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspected land-grabbing thug at FESTAC construction site

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the FESTAC Town Police Division have arrested a suspected land thug, one Oluwatosin Jacob during an invasion at 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town by the armed thugs. The arrest of the suspect occurred, less than two weeks after another suspected land thug, Ayo Olatunji was arrested in the same area by policemen from the […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails two men for hacking, stealing $750, 000, N120m from three airlines

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special offences Court sitting in Lagos, Wednesday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing the sum of $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways. The two defendants: Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for hacking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica