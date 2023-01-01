Emmanuel signs N700bn 2023 budget into law

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Saturday, assented to the N700 billion Budget of Completion as passed by the State House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year.

The new figure, as against the N697.005 earlier presented by the governor to the House emanate from a 0.4% upward review by the House of Assembly, amounting to N2.999 billion, to accommodate some statewide intervention on roads and now comprises recurrent expenditure of N344.005 billion and N355.995 billion capital expenditure.

Governor Emmanuel, performing the brief signing ceremony during an expanded State Executive Council meeting, Friday, at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Uyo, thanked the State Legislature, Budget Office and all other agencies that have played roles towards the timely passage of the 2023 budget and successes recorded by his administration in the various areas of development.

He affirmed that such cooperation has aided the completion of over 4300 Inter-ministerial Direct Labour projects, maintaining that the different arms of the state government will continue to work together in the interest of the people.

He said: “I thank the Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly.
“Without their cooperation we wouldn’t have gone as far as we have gone. I want to thank the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Appropriation.
“I really need to thank the Permanent Secretaries for the support they have given to Executive members and most especially the Director of Budget.

“Government is one. We are running the same government, we are serving the same people, we have the same purpose. People must understand that whatever we are doing here is for everybody

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

