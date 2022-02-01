Emmanuel Sues for Objectivity, Inaugurates First Private TV Station In A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has cautioned operators of media outfits against sensational reportage capable of de-marketing the state.

He spoke as he commissioned ‘Spectrum TV’, the first privately owned television station in the state.

Commissioning the TV broadcast station and Head office of TAF Media Group, located at Ibiaku Uruan, Governor Emmanuel tasked management of the TV station to uphold best conventions of broadcast journalism for the continued unity and growth of the state.

The governor commended the pioneering spirit of the Chairman of TAF Media Group, Mr. Tony Afia and his entire management team on the establishment of the first privately owned television station in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, after pioneering the advent of private radio stations in the state in April 2013.

“I really appreciate your spirit of entrepreneurship. I appreciate your courage in taking this bold step. I love it when people have a vision and they pursue that vision vigorously. I also appreciate people who have traceable foundation of hard work,” he added.

He solicited for understanding and patience from the people of Uruan, explaining that efforts are being intensified towards completion of the Nduetong-Ibiaku Uruan road which leads to the Broadcast Station location.

“If you sum up the length of roads I’m doing in Uruan alone, it’s not less than 50km, with a lot of spurs. You can see they’re moving very fast and they’re piling the bridge ahead now, right from the Uyo City Polytechnic area and they have given a promise that I should be able to commission this road soon if the rain gives us two more months,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a courageous leader whose ingenuity and sense of purpose has created enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

He added that the governor has encouraged the growth and expansion of media as well as welcomed constructive criticism in his administration.

The Chairman, TAF Media Group, Mr. Tony Afia expressed appreciation to God for the realization of Spectrum TV dream and to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for granting operating license since 2015.

He specifically thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for coming to inaugurate the station, 90 days after commencement of official broadcasting and assured of content driven programmes for viewer’s delight.

The high point of the event was presentation of award of excellence to the governor by TAF Media Group for the massive infrastructural strides in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...