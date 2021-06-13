Emmanuel to FG: Liberalise power sector for optimum performance

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says his administration has performed above 85 per cent in the last six years.

Emmanuel announced this during an interactive session with journalist over the weekend in Uyo while presenting his scorecard.

The governor also called on the Federal Government to liberalise the power sector to allow state governors generate and distribute power to its citizens.

He called on the people to be ready to support government by purchasing their prepaid meters and to settle their bills promptly.

Emmanuel reiterated the determination of his administration to ensure that there was adequate power supply across the 31 local government areas of the state by next year.

He said that in spite of the economic and security challenges that confronted the country, his administration had made maximum use of the available resources to provide basic infrastructure to the people.

The governor said that in the last six years, his administration had attracted investors to the state through good road network, and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Emmanuel explained that there had been improvement in the area of road infrastructure, education, agriculture, rural development, aviation and healthcare delivery in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...