Emmanuel: To say Nigeria has no money is fraudulent

Olumide Emmanuel, an awarding-winning motivational speaker and a host of various international and local conferences, as well as host of the weekly Sunday Business and Leadership School, in this interaction with journalists, speaks on ways Nigeria can get out of the current economic quagmire. Sunday Ojeme reports

As N21.83trn is being projected as the 2023 budget coupled with N10.7 trillion deficit financing on it, which has become a recurring decimal, what is your take on its expected performance?

Well, a wise man once said, doing the same thing over and over again is another definition for insanity. So, I will say that in Nigeria today, we are operating an insane economic theory and policy that will lead us nowhere. A lot of people that are handling our economy are not patriotic and they don’t have the interest of this nation at heart. Because as far as they are concerned, it is like a roll call, a relay race.

Run your own, do your four years, collect what you can collect and if within that period you are able to collect what will take care of you in the next 40 years, whatever happens to the rest of the people is not your business. So, we are really joking.

The country has become like Nollywood. It is like we are joking with the destiny of the nation and I am hopeful that as we move into the election year, more serious-minded and patriotic people will be at the helm of affairs and will be able to help us come out of the wilderness that we have plunged ourselves into as a nation. So, the indices are not good at all.

So, what do you think can get us out of this joke syndrome as a nation because, according to you, if you plan beyond your income, you are courting madness?

Many of these things are not rocket science. As far as finance is concerned in this world, there are only two ways that you can make more money available to you. Increase your income and reduce your expenditure. I itemized the various ways that Nigeria can increase its income and reduce its expenditure.

One, inflated contracts, I hope you know that many of the contracts that they are borrowing money to do are inflated. So, if we go into audit of the NDDC, NNPC and all the parastatals, you will be shocked. So, number one is inflated contracts. After the audit, we should make sure that every contract that is going to be carried out will be at the right price.

It is only in Nigeria that you build an airport at more than 300 per cent of the cost of building it in another country. Two, there are lots of unreported and unremitted revenues from all the ministries, agencies and parastatals; you will remember what happened to JAMB which was said to be unprofitable and then somebody came out and revealed they were making billions. That is just one.

Do you know that when they started TSA, one parastatal was having 42 accounts and some of those accounts were signed by individuals? By the time you go to the ports authority, they will give you an invoice with six or seven accounts and ask you to pay into any of them. Out of those six, only two could be the government’s account. The rest are for individuals. Number three is extortion. Do you know that there is a high level of extortion going on in different areas in this country where the money that is supposed to go to the government is going to individuals.

They tell you your bill is N30bn, but if you want us to help you, give us five and take three to the government. So, when you say somebody is rich, how did they get their money?

If you begin to audit all these so-called rich people, will they begin to show you where they got their monies from? How much is the salary of the president, his vice, the governors, senators or local government chairmen and what assets do they have? We talk about asset declaration, but it is a joke.

Then the security vote. What is a security vote, money that you are giving to people that they cannot give account for, that they can spend anyhow and they are misusing it. And because they have to justify the spending and stealing of the security vote, they have to create problems.

If not for the G5 PDP controversy would Governor Nyesom Wike have opened up and would Nigerians have known that the governors had collected part of their accumulated 13 per cent derivative monies? Where are the governors that collected this money and where is EFCC? We are joking in this country. I was listening t o

news recently and they said that they went to court to apply if they can arrest Emefiele, the CBN governor. If they want to arrest you, do they need to go to court? Does the CBN governor have immunity? If he has truly stolen money, you just go and arrest him and let him prove his innocence. We are joking. See what has happened to our fiscal monetary policy.

This is supposed to be a CBN governor that is supposed to be apolitical. He is a card carrying member of the ruling party. Then he wanted to contest for the presidency and he is still the CBN governor. We are joking. He initially said he was not contesting whereas there are cars with his pictures everywhere. Then he went to court to go and contest his eligibility.

Who is a fool here? Another is waste and reckless spending. There is so much wastage in the system. Our president told us that nobody will be travelling. But he himself has travelled more than a traveler. Then diversion of funds. A lot of money meant for a particular thing is being diverted.

So, when you hear me say that ‘there is no money is a fraud’, this is what I mean. When we say that we are broke, it is because the money that belongs to the nation is in the pocket of a few people. Have you gone to Osun and Zamfara and seen the gold going out of those places and other places?

Do you know how much money is taken out of this country by a group of individuals? Just take a look at the subsidy fraud. Was it not the same subsidy that Jonathan wanted to remove in 2012? I remember Sanusi and Okonjo –Iweala town hall meeting where they were telling us that this thing (subsidy) is not sustainable. Are we not here now? Every government is just deceiving itself. Did Buhari not say they were going to restructure the econo m y ?

T h e r e a r e s tates n o w that are sitting on trillions of dollars’ wo r th of natural resources, you can’t touch it. Why? Because there is no true federalism. And now, many of the governors don’t have business acumen and entrepreneurial mindsets to be able to generate internally generated revenue so that they can start companies as a state and go into mining of all the natural resources that they have in their states.

Everybody is looking to the centre. As far as I am concerned, we are joking on many levels. So the way forward is to reduce our expenditure and increase our income. It is not one thing that will solve the problem. It is a combination of many things lurking together at the same time. That is what will produce the solution that we are looking for.

And how do you think taxation can come in here?

Anywhere in the world, one of the ways of making money is through taxation. But because we have multiple taxations, people are not willing to pay. In developed countries, even your friend or neighbor will be against you for not paying taxes because they understand that you not paying is hindering them.

So, if water is there, you don’t need anybody to tell you to pay for water because water will drop. If I have to pay for water and you want me to provide water, I have to pay for light, you want me to provide light, I have to pay for roads and still construct some of the roads, it will be a problem.

Every one of us has a role to play. Just look at the way they are tasking people in multiple ways. Stamp duty today, COT tomorrow, by the end of the day, it is the poor man that is suffering.

You mentioned restructuring the economy as one of the solutions. What and what do you think the government should put in place for this to happen?

First, we have to go into true federalism. It means that the power and the resources must be decentralized. So every local government should have autonomy, every state should have autonomy.

And then, they should have the power to control. We should be the United States of Nigeria.

Lagos alone is about 20million. It is more than 15 countries in Africa alone. Each should have authority over its resources, and assets and then pay to the centre a percentage. We have seen this thing done everywhere in the world.

We have to decentralize so that everybody does not go to the centre every month, cap in hand. With that each state will grow at their pace and each governor will put on their thinking cap. Right now, a state governor that does not have the capacity to handle two billion is going to collect 100billion. Meanwhile, he has never seen N100million in his whole life.

Because he doesn’t know what to do with it, he will look for a way to mess the thing up because money will always reduce or grow to the level of the person that handles it. If you are a one million person, and they give you N10million, it will reduce to one million because that is your capacity.

Lets not forget, we had the groundnut pyramid and cocoa pyramid when Nigeria was running a Regional government. What happened to them now? Has cocoa stopped growing in Nigeria, is there no more rubber and groundnuts? We abandoned that because when oil came, everybody went on sabbatical.

, the discovery of oil was a disruption of creativity and ingenuity in Nigeria and the abandonment of our natural resources. Lets look at power. Why must power come from the centre? Let every state generate their power and let us have options. Right now, Nigeria is generating so much but they cannot transmit because the transmission channels are over 30 years old and obsolete.

So even if we generate ten thousand megawatts, our cables cannot carry more than three thousand. And the power generated and untransmitted is being paid for by Nigerians. Do you also know that we are giving power to Ghana and the Benin Republic while we are in darkness.

In your introductory speech, you mentioned two recessions in the life of this administration and that one was still loading, and we discovered that the budget for infrastructure did not increase bearing in mind that one way to improve the economy is by infrastructure development. What do you make of it?

Once your expenditure is greater than your income, your upkeep will become your downfall. Every time you spend more than you earn, you are in trouble. There is nothing wrong with borrowing, but you don’t borrow for consumption.

You borrow for production. Right now, our debt servicing is even more than our income and we are borrowing to pay debt, which is a bottomless pit. Lets look at housing. All the housing estates that were built before now, how were they done then and how can they be done now?

The Jakande and Shagari Housing schemes are still standing today and housing people. What they did was to open new areas where they have massive lands because a city today was a village yesterday and a village yesterday will be a city tomorrow.

The man buying a plot of land at Banana Island for N2billion and the one buying it at Mowe for N2million, both will buy cement, paints, planks, rods and other building materials at the same cost. So, what did the government do then?

They called all the companies that produce the components of a building to the table. They told them they don’t need the packaging, all we need is the product, bring it inside nylon or anything you like, what is the production cost, we don’t need the packaging.

And as part of their own civic responsibility, they asked them to supply at a specific amount until the end of the construction and they were given a tax rebate in appreciation. They got everybody and they were able to build. Why are we not doing that today?

Given all that you have said and highlighted about the economy, Nigerians will still need to survive. How do you think Nigerians can survive this situation in terms of income and wealth creation?

The principles are universal and manmade, how you can increase your income and reduce your expenditure. Every Nigerian should start from reducing expenditure, you start from the basic needs, food, clothing, shelter and education so that you will face reality. Many people don’t have records. Every money that comes into your hand write it down, every money you spend, write it down.

You will just discover that many of us have been millionaires over and over again yet we don’t have a plot of land anywhere. I tell people, if your house rent is due and you are having high blood pressure, you are living in the wrong house. If your children’s school fees are due and you are having high blood pressure, your children are in the wrong school. You need to sit down and face reality. We are so materialistic.

We have to reduce our expenditure to the barest minimum. Cut your coat according to your material not according to your size because many of you are obese. If your material cannot sew a coat, sew a waist coat, if it cannot sew a waist coat, do a muffler, if it cannot sew muffler, do a pocket handkerchief and just represent. The second thing we need to do is to explore new income streams. I did a series on Japa because a lot of people think that it is when you relocate that you can make it. You can stay local and earn global.

Everybody should begin to think of what else they can do to earn extra income. I hope you know that we now have a 24hour economy but because Nigeria is not a 24 hour economy, many of us have forgotten that we are in a 24 hour world. The world has become a global village. The internet is village square. Because of lack of power and security, Nigeria is not running a 24 hour economy, but there are nations of the world where the economy is 24 hour.

But because of the time difference, you can be in Nigeria and work in three different countries in three different companies and be making your dollars in Nigeria. People should know now that look, I need to increase my income. To increase my income, what are the other sources of income I have now, what are the other possible sources of income that I can explore. I am a man, I have a car and I go to work. I park the car in my office, I sit down and we are upstairs gisting and cars are parked doing nothing.

And people are saying, look all these cars parked here can’t you be using it. That was how people invited Uber to Nigeria because our cars are sitting down and our drivers are doing nothing.

Waiting for us from 8a.m to 7p.m, so lets do it. That was how Uber came to Nigeria. As a man, you can leave home one hour ahead of schedule and do a trip before going to work. After work, you can pick up passengers on your way back home and put some money in your pocket. On weekends, you can do two or three trips and also put money into your pocket. That is extra income apart from your salary.

Can you advise Nigeria on the impending subsidy removal as we are envisaging it is going to be tough?

It is not going to be tough if it is done the way it is supposed to be done. There is nothing wrong with subsidies. All over the world there is subsidy. But subsidy is for the poor not for the rich.

Now, here in Nigeria, we are subsidizing the rich, to impoverish the poor. And they have tried so many palliative measures like putting buses on the road. None of them can work because we do not have data. If you say you are removing subsidies and the money you were paying for subsidy, you share it with every state to find their own unique solution. Do you know that every state can have their own refinery? If one man can build a refinery, why not states? We are joking. Do you know how much there is in this country?

All the money that was collected from the Abacha loot and the ones EFCC claims to have recovered; do you know that they saw one governor with two and fifty million pounds? Where are all those monies? Do you know that with that money alone, you can give every Nigerian, a million naira and you will still have a leftover? That’s not even the generated funds. So as far as I am concerned, the subsidy must be removed.

And one thing that you need to understand is that if we can survive COVID, it is proof that there is nothing we cannot survive.

On a lighter note, where do you draw the line between excessively regulated lifestyle, being principled and being humane?

It is when you are alive that you can help people.

Who dem carry, no dey carry pesin. Any help that jeopardises your wellbeing is foolishness. What is compassion and what is welfare? It is doing what you can do to ensure that things don’t get worse. It is like a palliative, like a first aid, to help people not to degenerate in life, and then to help them resuscitate.

Any help that stops your journey is foolishness. Many

times, all these things you do and think you are a good person, you are just being stupid. I have said it over and over again. Poverty is at five levels. Poverty is a spirit, it is a mindset, it is a lifestyle, it is a habit and it is a state. Poverty installs the software that controls the minds of people.

As long as you keep thinking that giving people rice and salt is empowerment, you will never make a headway. Empowerment is knowledge. We heard this long ago, teach me how to fish, don’t give me fish. What you are doing in giving fish is manipulation. And you have to be there to continually give.

