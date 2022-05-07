Emmanuel urges FG to parley ASUU to end strike, re-open universities

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to end the on-going strike and reopen “our universities for our children to return to school”. In a statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Council, Mr. Bola Bolawole, Gov. Emmanuel said the time has come for both the FG and ASUU to climb down from their high horse and avert a disaster that may strike the country’s educational system as a whole if the ASUU strike is not quickly called off and our universities reopened for studies.

He said: “The discussions are already going on in some foreign countries where our people, especially our youths, run for greener pastures, to withdraw their recognition of university certificates from Nigeria. “God forbid that this should happen! The allround effects on our people are better imagined than felt.

“According to data from the country’s apex Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances inflow for the first nine months of 2021 rose to $14.2 billion, up 10 percent Year-on-Year from $12.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, and beating the World Bank quarter-on-quarter projections for the same period. “This is second only to foreign exchange earned from the oil sector. Nothing must be done to adversely affect its growth in the short- and long-term.

“If university certificates from Nigeria are no longer recognised, how can our people flood into countries abroad for further studies and job opportunities to fulfill their dreams? “How can the Nigerian government benefit from the bounteous energies of the Nigerian people in Diaspora noted all over the world for their resilience, industry, and capacity to excel and hold their own against the world’s best? “What will be the rationale for the continued maintenance and relevance of ASUU and its members if the students they claim to teach and train are seen and treated as half-baked by their counterparts in other parts of the world?

