Emmanuel Urges Voters to Freely Exercise Franchise

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on eligible voters in the state to turn out enmass to ensure their due accreditation and participation in the voting process during the elections.

Governor Emmanuel made the call on Tuesday when he led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful to a campaign rally at Nsit Ubium, the local government of the party gubernatorial flag bearer, Pastor Umo Eno.

The governor, who described the rally as home coming for Pastor Umo Eno, emphasized on the power of the electorate, pointing out that the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) empowers the electorate to elect leaders of their choice and advised them against selling it, irrespective of the inducement.

The state party leader reminded them of the need to wait at the various units to ensure that results are transmitted electronically from the unit to wards and the local government for collation and further transmission to the national electoral center.

“Please no over-voting, make sure that you are accredited before you vote, if you are not accredited before you vote, it will count as over-voting, so make sure that you are accredited before you vote so that you don’t invalidate your vote.

“Keep your PVCs well, if anyone comes to buy your PVCs, don’t sell it for any reason, that is your power to put the next government in place,” he advised.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support of the mammoth crowd of PDP faithful in Nsit Ubium, urging them to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Pastor Umo Eno for governor as well as other candidates of PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the party faithful, the state gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno expressed appreciation to the governor, party faithful across the state and the people of Nsit Ubium for the overwhelming support he has received since his nomination for the governorship race and assured them of his resolve to translate every item on his manifesto to concrete reality when elected into office.

Pastor Eno promised massive rural development in the state within the first 100 days in office and pledged to run a Christ-centric government by bringing the people closer to God.

On his part, the State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called on the people of Nsit Ubium to vote their son Pastor Umo Eno as the next governor, having been tested and trusted, adding that Pst. Eno remains the sole candidate for PDP in the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State.

The State party Chairman presented the party’s flag to the gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, candidate for Nsit Ubium State House of Assembly, Hon. Otobong Bob, candidate for the Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium House of Representatives, Obong Paul Ekpo, and candidate for Uyo Senatorial District, Hon. Aniekan Bassey.

The Member, Representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Luke, in his remarks, declared that he had relinquished his gubernatorial ambition to support his brother Pst. Umo Eno, who hails from Nsit Ubium and thanked PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people.

The Political leader of Nsit Ubium, Senator Effiong Bob, thanked the governor for giving the people of Nsit Ubium a successor in the person of Pastor Umo Eno, assuring that Nsit Ubium will vote massively for PDP in the upcoming general elections.

