Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Politics

Emmanuel Urges Voters to Freely Exercise Franchise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on eligible voters in the state to turn out enmass to ensure their due accreditation and participation in the voting process during the elections.

Governor Emmanuel made the call on Tuesday when he led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful to a campaign rally at Nsit Ubium, the local government of the party gubernatorial flag bearer, Pastor Umo Eno.

The governor, who described the rally as home coming for Pastor Umo Eno, emphasized on the power of the electorate, pointing out that the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) empowers the electorate to elect leaders of their choice and advised them against selling it, irrespective of the inducement.

The state party leader reminded them of the need to wait at the various units to ensure that results are transmitted electronically from the unit to wards and the local government for collation and further transmission to the national electoral center.

“Please no over-voting, make sure that you are accredited before you vote, if you are not accredited before you vote, it will count as over-voting, so make sure that you are accredited before you vote so that you don’t invalidate your vote.

“Keep your PVCs well, if anyone comes to buy your PVCs, don’t sell it for any reason, that is your power to put the next government in place,” he advised.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support of the mammoth crowd of PDP faithful in Nsit Ubium, urging them to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Pastor Umo Eno for governor as well as other candidates of PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the party faithful, the state gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno expressed appreciation to the governor, party faithful across the state and the people of Nsit Ubium for the overwhelming support he has received since his nomination for the governorship race and assured them of his resolve to translate every item on his manifesto to concrete reality when elected into office.

Pastor Eno promised massive rural development in the state within the first 100 days in office and pledged to run a Christ-centric government by bringing the people closer to God.

On his part, the State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called on the people of Nsit Ubium to vote their son Pastor Umo Eno as the next governor, having been tested and trusted, adding that Pst. Eno remains the sole candidate for PDP in the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State.

The State party Chairman presented the party’s flag to the gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, candidate for Nsit Ubium State House of Assembly, Hon. Otobong Bob, candidate for the Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium House of Representatives, Obong Paul Ekpo, and candidate for Uyo Senatorial District, Hon. Aniekan Bassey.

The Member, Representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Luke, in his remarks, declared that he had relinquished his gubernatorial ambition to support his brother Pst. Umo Eno, who hails from Nsit Ubium and thanked PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people.

The Political leader of Nsit Ubium, Senator Effiong Bob, thanked the governor for giving the people of Nsit Ubium a successor in the person of Pastor Umo Eno, assuring that Nsit Ubium will vote massively for PDP in the upcoming general elections.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Politics

NNPP Mourns As House Of Reps Candidate Dies 4 Days To Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Representatives candidate for Wudil/Garko Constituency in Kano State, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa, is dead. Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness on Monday, February 20, 2023. His death occurred four days before the presidential, […]
Politics

General Elections In Nigeria: Preparatory stage draws to its end

Posted on Author Reporter

    The 2023 general elections are a very important moment for Nigerian history of democratic rule. Preparatory stage of the major political event does not only imply intense campaigning of the presidential candidates. The current government has a lot to do, to prepare and ensure the safe conduct of free elections. Senate President Ahmad […]
Politics

Ayu, Mark, Suswam others pledge support to Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Two former Senate Presidents, Senator Iorchia Ayu and Senator David Mark as well as the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam have pledged to support state Governor Samuel Ortom to enable him succeed. The trio, who spoke at the weekend during the PDP Congress in Makurdi, advised Ortom not to lose sleep […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica