Emmanuel: Why I wrote the book, ‘The Christian Identity…’

Tony Okuyeme

It was an outpouring of gratitude, respect, admiration and commendation for notable cleric and the Rector of the Pentecostal International Bible Seminary (PIBS) of the Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), Lagos, Dr. Uwadia Donatus Emmanuel Nzei, simply known as Dr. Donatus Emmanuel U. N., as his book, ‘The Christian Identity: Who Is A Christian?’, was unveiled recently in Lagos.

The 146-page book, published by BethelNelsons, Nigeria, comprising Foreword, 12 Chapters and Conclussion, has been described as a timely intervention against the backdrop of “the confusion in the minds of believers and unbelievers alike as to who a Christian is; what qualities he should possess; his peculiar character or distinguishing features from a divine perspective as opposed to popular understanding and belief.”

The unveiling, which was held at the serene Ibis Royale Hotel & Suites, Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos, had in attendance several elders of the church, lecturers, current and former students of PIBS, as well as PIBS singing team, among others. Prominent among these include; the Chancellor, Maranata University, Lagos, Prof. Emeka Ngubo; David Edochie; Uche Ezeagwu,

Ikechukwu Ugwuoke, Dr. Patrick Mbatojuo, who was the book reviewer.

The author hinted that several people believe that once they go to church, they are Christians; and the Bible says it’s not so. Thus, the writing of the book was inspired by the need to correct this wrong notion or impression.

“Just as you heard me say, I met a holy man of God, called Reverend Dr. Obiora Ezekiel, so he has been showing me the fact of life, till last year when he went to be with the Lord. He thought me the path of truth, the path of life.

“So I discovered that several people believe that once they go to church, they are Christians; and the Bible says it’s not so. That’s why God who called me to be his witness in this end time to tell my generation and everyone who has formed that opinion that ‘once I go to church, I’m a Christian,’ that it is beyond that.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Obiadozo, commended the author, Dr. Emmanuel, who is an Associate Professor, for writing the book, noting that it is, no doubt, “an eye opener to the body of Christ and the world at large.”

Book reviewer, Dr. Mbatojuo, in his review, described ‘The Christian Identity: Who Is A Christian?’ as an amazing job that must be in the hands of everyone to read, adding that it has answered a lot of questions and provided a further insight on the identity of a Christian, adding that there’s been a lot of misconceptions among the general public about the real identity of a Christian.

“It’s written in a simple understandable and readable English. The font size of the printing is excellent for those who have problem reading tiny letters. It’s a well researched book with a good dose of scriptural references,” he said.

Also, in his remarks, Prof. Ngubo described Dr Emmanuel is a good man, stressing that “everyone has spoken constructively well about him and all that was said about him is unarguably the fact. I recommend that the book is used by anyone who desires to know the truth about Christianity.”

