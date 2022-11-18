Metro & Crime

Emmanuel’s a worthy ambassador of UNILAG -John Momoh

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has been described as a worthy ambassador and a pride of the University of Lagos.

The President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Dr. John Momoh, stated this, when he and other members of his Executive Council paid a courtesy call on Mr. Emmanuel at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge in Lagos, on Thursday.

Dr. Momoh, who is also the Chairman, Channels Media Group, noted that with the good governance he had brought to bear on Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel had demonstrated that he had a good foundation from the University of Lagos.

Pointing to the difference that Akwa Ibom had made in the aviation sector, especially through Ibom Air, Dr. Momoh expressed the belief that Governor Emmanuel had demonstrated the possibility of good governance.

In his response, the governor commended the John Momoh-led alumni association for the superlative performance put up so far, which he said has helped to sustain the image of UNILAG as the university of ‘first choice’.

Applauding the immediate past management of the University for the passion that characterized the tenure, Governor Emmanuel suggested that the alumni association fashioned an arrangement that would enable outstanding alumnus take turns to interact with current students of the institution.

Other executive members, who accompanied the Alumni President on the courtesy call, were the National Treasurer, Chief Adebisi Ogundipe; Executive Secretary, Mrs. Yetunde Abatan; and the Alumni Relations Manager, Mr. Seun Badejo.

 

 

Reporter

