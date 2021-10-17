Emotion as Sanwo-Olu presents houses to teachers

It was emotion galore yesterday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled the promise of two and three bedrooms flat each to outstanding teacher and school administrator in Lagos State.

Among those who got the house gifts were the former principal of Government Junior College, Ketu, Epe, Late Mr Pius Bababo Ikuseyidunmi, who emerged as best school administrator in 2019 and a former teacher at Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu and now the Principal, Community Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Agnes Elusakin, who also emerged as winner of the Best Teacher Award in 2019.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Ikuseyindumi died few days to the presentation of the houses as gifts. Presenting the house keys to the awardees, Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, described the event as a fulfillment of his promise to the 2019 Awardees.

He added that his administration has continued to provide continuous support for teachers by investing significantly in the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, a public school teacher in Lagos State, Mrs. Agnes Elusakin described the gesture of Governor Sanwo-Olu to fulfill his promise of a house gift to outstanding teachers as life transforming act.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the presentation of a two – bedroom and three – bedroom flats, Mrs. Elusakin described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a man of the people, pointing out that this is a dream come true for her family. Mrs. Elusakin revealed that this laudable gesture is indeed life transforming and a stir to encourage better performances in service delivery.

She expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governor and promised not to relent in her efforts towards improving her service delivery in the education sector.

