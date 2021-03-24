Metro & Crime

Emotion as Sanwo-Olu presents three-bedroom flat to 70-year-old popular artist

*Commissions 360 housing units

It was an emotionally charged scene on Wednesday when Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu handed over a three-bedroom flat to a Yoruba thespian, Mrs Lanre Hassan, popularly known as ‘Mama Awero’, out of the 360 housing units he commissioned at Igbogbo in the Ikorodu Division of the State.
The governor described the housing as a continuation of his administration strategies to reduce the housing deficit in the state, saying that he was elated to celebrate the thespian for her contribution to the entertainment industry in the country. He said it was good to celebrate the artists when they are alive.
Speaking at the carnival-like commissioning ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu recalled his promise to complete all the ongoing housing projects in various parts of the state. He said that the state government remain committed to reducing housing deficit.
He said: “I am happy to inform you that since then, we have delivered affordable and decent shelter to many families by commissioning six housing projects. The completion and commissioning of this estate, comprising 360 units is a promise kept and sends a strong message about our determination to truly make Lagos a 21st Century Economy. We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people.”
With the housing schemes being delivered in Ikorodu, Sanwo-Olu said he expect a population surge, saying that was why his administration has taken the holistic approach by revamping the socio-economic infrastructure in this axis.
On his part, the state’s Housing Commissioner, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, explained that the housing scheme constructed by the Ministry of Housing has 360 home units, comprising of 120 units (one bedroom), 120 units (two bedrooms) and 120 units (three bedrooms) on an expanse of 6.24 hectares of land in Igbogbo, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA.
The commissioner disclosed that other projects also scheduled for commissioning include the newly completed Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA Secretariat Complex, the 2.2km Igbe-Igbogbo Road and Community Radio Station, Ipakodo, among others.

