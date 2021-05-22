News Top Stories

Emotions, as late COAS, 10 officers buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

*Buhari, CDS: Loss not in vain

 

Tears flowed freely on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, where the remains of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other victims of Friday’s air mishap in Kaduna, were interred.

 

The late Army Chief, three Brigadiers-General, two Majors, three Flight Lieutenants, two Sergeants, as well as an Aircraft Man, were killed when a military aircraft that took-off from Abuja, crashed in Kaduna, killing all occupants onboard.
New Telegraph reports that proceedings for the solemn ceremony began with simultaneous services held at the Nigerian Air Force Force (NAF) Base, as well as the National Mosque, where prayers were said for the departed gallant senior officers.

Ibrahim was scheduled to grace the passing-out of recruits from the Depot Nigerian Army in Kaduna State as Special Guest, when the misfortune reared its ugly head.

 

At the National Cemetery, emotions ran high, as family members, officers and course-mates of the deceased officers, could not hold back tears when the bodies of Ibrahim, and other deceased officers, were brought in by ambulances, in tow.

 

The first body to be laid, amid tears, was that of Attahiru, whose oration was read by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Maj-Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu, who betrayed his emotions, in the course of discharging the burden.

 

This was shortly after the bodies arrived the national cemetery at about 2: 07pm, and were honoured in succession by the Burial Party.

 

There was, however, a bit of confusion, as the family of the late COAS insisted that the remains would be buried at the end of the ceremony, where prayers were expected to be rendered.

 

Other victims of the air mishap, who were committed to Mother Earth, Saturday, were: Brig- Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya (Acting Chief of Military Intelligence);  Brigadier General MI Abdulkadir, Chief of Staff to the late COAS, Brigadier General General OL Olayinka, Major LA Hayat, Aide-De-Camp to the COAS and Major N Hamza.

 

Others were Flight Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft,  Flight Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant O Adesina, Sergeant Umar and ACM OM Oyedepo.

 

New Telegraph reports that bodies first arrived the National Mosque,  as well as the NAF Protestant Church in Abuja, from the 44 Nigerian Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna.

 

In his remarks entitled “Love for Country”, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, said the tragic incident was not only a loss to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), but to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

He, nonetheless, vowed that the lose will never be in vain.

