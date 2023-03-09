Health

Employ dietitians in correctional centres, hospitals –IDN president

The National President of the Institute for Dietetics in Nigeria (IDN), Mr. Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed has called on all tiers of government to employ at least one registered dietitian and nutritionist to cater for 1,000 individuals in the country. Ahmed said with this ratio, all healthcare delivery facilities, primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions would have registered dietitians in their employment. Delivering a paper in commemoration of the 2023 edition of Dietitian-Nutritionists Day, Ahmed said the government should consider the employment of Registered Dietitian–Nutritionists in all correctional facilities and boarding schools as well. Ahmed, who was a former chairman of the Owo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) lauded the efforts of the World Bank at providing about $12 billion as a relief package to help African countries, including Nigeria, cope with food insecurity.

He called on the Federal Government to seek for collaboration of professional bodies like the Institute for Dietetics in Nigeria (IDN) in the appropriate deployment of funds towards the tackling of food shortage. According to him, adequate priority would be given to the provision of essential foods that will boost the health of the citizenry. His words, “The need to put in place an enabling statute for the regulation of the practice of Nutrition and Dietetics is long overdue. Nutrition and Dietetics as a profession are very key and important to medical practice just like it is equally vulnerable to the invasion of quacks.

The only way to checkmate the balkanisation of the profession is to regulate its practice by law. We hereby call on the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), the Federal Attorney General, and the National Assembly to expedite actions on the passage of the bill to regulate the profession. Ahmed noted that most people died untimely because they were not aware of the risk inherent in what they eat or drink. His words: “I charge all registered dietitian- nutritionists to live up to expectation by educating the populace about what to eat, how to eat, the amount to eat even when to eat to guarantee optimum health.

“I particularly look forward to seeing registered dietitians–nutritionists and registered dietetic nutrition technicians counseling laymen about how to cook nutritious food, avoid junk and fast foods, avoid adulterated foods, and how to eat towards a healthy status.” He commended the government’s efforts in tackling the nutrition problem to reduce mortality rate in the country. He said “As a professional body of registered dietitian–nutritionist, we salute the various food security policies being embarked upon by the federal government and various state governments as one of the plausible means of tackling the nutrition crisis in Nigeria. “However, we are of the strong opinion that there is a need for more involvement of Registered Dietitian–Nutritionists and Registered Dietetic–Nutrition Technicians by the authorities to drive the policies to fruition. “As a matter of fact, there is no way the food utilisation segment of food security could be attained or achievable without input of Registered Dietitian–Nutritionists and Registered Dietetic–Nutrition Technicians as the major drivers.”

