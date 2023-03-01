Employ Legal Means To Seek Redress On Outcome Of Poll, FEC Tells Aggrieved Parties

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has urged aggrieved political parties in the country to eschew violence and any act capable of derailing democracy but employ legal means to seek redress on the outcome of the presidential election won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha, who on behalf of the Council congratulated the President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, the Council affirmed that Tinubu was a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, an astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination was to move the country forward.

He said the Council expressed confidence that the incoming administration would build on the legacies of the outgoing administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.

It called on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.

Meanwhile, the Council, chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the total sum of N39.6 billion for various contracts for transmission lines in the Ministry of power.

This, according to the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, contained both the offshore (Dollars) and onshore (Naira) components of the contract value for the projects in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, the minister put the offshore contracts at $53 million and the onshore at N15.6 million.

The approved contracts, according to him, included the procurement of transmission line materials for reconductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Legacy Power in the sum of $6 million (that’s the offshore value) and (N145 million (onshore component) with 12 months completion period.

He said “The second memo seeks the council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre turn-in, turn out a line of the existing Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-station transmission company of Nigeria in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Limited in the sum of 2.5m dollar; that’s the offshore component; the onshore component is N988.5 million.

The sub-station in Akure, which has been completed over two years ago, is a 330 sub-station and we could not energise that sub-station of a lack of line the line is supposed to come from Benin which is a new line under construction.

The last memo which has five projects on it sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country for TCN in favour of several contractors for a total of 53 million dollars; this is offshore; then the onshore is N15.6billion.

The projects are all similar in design, supply and installation 2 by 60MVA 132 33kV transmission sub-station across the country as I stated earlier.

We have one in Misau Local Government Area, Bauchi State, we have another one in Mashi Local Government in Katsina State; we have the third one in Benue State, which is Api and North Bank in Makurdi; then we have the fourth one which at Ebonyi State I by 60MVA transformer at a university in Ebonyi State

Then, we have the other one at Ebonyi Airport; then, the fifth one is a line of 30 kilometres from Rimini Zakara to Kayin in Kano.”

