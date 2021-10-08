Islam

Employ more Islamic teachers in Lagos schools, NACOMYO begs Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by the decreasing number of Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) teachers in Lagos State Public Schools, the National Council of Muslim Youth Organization (NACOMYO), Lagos Chapter, has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu and other relevant agencies in the state to address the shortfall in the ratio of teacher per schools across the state.

The group said the call was necessary, especially at a time when the government and concerned stakeholders are calling for the need to address moral decadence in society, saying subjects such as IRS where religious values are thought, deserve priority in schools. Speaking at a media parley held at the Secretariat Central Mosque, in Alausa -Ikeja, NACOMYO’s State Coordinator, Isiaka Salami also called for a review of the contents of the electronic devices the state government distributed to teachers by the state government to boost standards of education.

It said that the IRS does not have instructional materials to guide teachers on what they should do while in class, as against other subjects included in the device. According to the group, there is a need to groom the children properly through inculcating the tenets of Islam and moral conduct in them to enable them to contribute their quota to national developments across the country, particularly Lagos.

He added that the government needed to teach appropriate Islamic tenets to schoolchildren in order to guide them towards becoming better citizens of Nigeria. He stated that for the schoolchildren to have the basic knowledge that would prepare them for the future there is need to have adequate teachers and the right instructional materials in place.

The state coordinator stressed that these two basic requirements were currently lacking across schools in Lagos State and the schoolchildren were at the receiving end, adding it is unfair that Muslim children will be deprived of their essential rights by the government. “The number of IRS teachers kept depleting due to retirement, and the state is not doing anything to fill the vacuum. For instance, the total number of IRS teachers across Lagos state before COVID-19 was 267. After the lockdown, the number has been reduced to 220.

“This number before the pandemic was a far cry, as the number of teachers are not enough to go round all schools in Lagos, not to talk of when the number keeps reducing without any known attempt to replace and augment the initial deficit.

“Aside from that, the new electronic reading tool which the state government gave to teachers as instructional material leaves blank the aspect of IRS to the discretion of teachers without including any instructional details. “Other subjects in the reading tool have instructional detail which give a sort of concern that why should IRS alone be left in the discretion of the teachers that teaches it”. He said that the government cannot afford to leave the teaching of essential religious knowledge to the hands of anyone without proper check. “When government fails to teach the appropriate Islam to its citizens, the mischief makers will teach wrong Islam,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Hamzat, Shekarau seeks FBOs’ partnership on good governance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau have called on Faith Based Organizations (FBOs) to go beyond esoteric teachings in their preachings and embrace more realistic content designed to promote decency and better behaviour. The duo spoke at a Workshop on Good Governance organized by […]
Islam

How Saudi, Sultan make unanimous announcement on Eid-el-Fitri Day

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Details have emerged on how the Kingdim of Saudi Arabia and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, unanimously declared that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the […]
Islam

1,000 Muslims’ll perform 2020 Hajj, Saudi insists

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…declares Friday July 31 Eid-el-Kabir Day Saudi Arabia has insisted that only 1000 pilgrims within the Kingdom would perform this year’s hajj. This decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the World. The Kingdom’s Supreme Court has also announced that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. The court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica