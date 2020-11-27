Employment: Art, culture council advises youths on handcraft

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has advised Nigerian youths to embrace handcraft to enable them to remain creative and productive rather than engage in frivolous activities and social vices. Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director- General of NCAC, gave the advice during the opening of the 2020 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) free skill acquisition programme and quiz competition held at Landsfileld, Jos, Plateau state.

The theme of the festival is “COVID-19 and Cultural Dynamism” with over 21 states participating in the festival. Over 280 youths are currently benefiting from the skill acquisition programme, which comprised of soap making, tailoring, make-up, cosmetology, disinfectant, Air freshener making and more Runsewe said that the youths could also play huge roles in solving the nation’s unemployment problems by embracing vocational training and thereafter being employers of labour. He noted that the creative industry is such that has not been fully tapped, urging Nigerian youths to embrace the industry and aspire to be employers of labour.

”Not everyone will get white collar jobs, lots of Nigerians have made themselves millionaires through practising make up, tailoring and other forms of vocation. ”I encourage you all to emulate the successful ones and do not engage in frivolous activities but in fruitful ventures.

”Take advantage of the fact that Nigerians are fashion crazy and can make businesses in the creative industry thrive,” he added. Runsewe also discouraged women from embracing prostitution as it was an act that grievously erodes the nation’s rich culture. He said that all beneficiaries of the free skills acquisition will get their certificates upon completion of their courses by Friday Nov. 27. During the quiz competition, Runsewe urged the students to get themselves acquainted with the nation’s culture which is the whole essence of the competition.

He noted that one of the problems confronting the nation is that of the gradual loss of nation’s cultural values. He said the competition was meant to ensure cultural integration in the children as well as catching the children young by instilling cultural knowledge in them.

”We have put this competition together to allow for individuals understand other people’s culture properly to be able to respect such cultures. ”This is not only a competition but an interaction strategically planned to know each other better,” he said.

Runsewe explained that the quiz competition questions were picked from history, indigenous cuisines, arts and culture of Nigerians to keep the children abreast of their root and culture. NAN reports that the final stage of the quiz competition will hold on Nov. 25 where the final winning state will be announced. The states that took part in the competition include Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Kwara states and the Federal Capital Territory.

