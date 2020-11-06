Employment: CSO reaffirms commitment to boost human capacity

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting human capacity to enable youths in the country become engaged. Making the commitment in a statement, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said increasing human capacity safety development awareness and senstitisation exercise would deepen the security sector reforms in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani made the declarations at an inter-agency roundtable capacity workshop for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media on security sector reforms in Nigeria, organised by CISLAC in collaboration with Transparency International-Defence and Security Sector (TI-DSP) with the support from Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Lagos He said the constant skills acquisitions of Nigerians that actually focus on the nation’s security sector, particularly on its needs for greater transparency and better oversight, requires holistic and collective efforts of Nigerians According to CISLAC’s boss, the current lack of accountability and opaque budget and procurement practices enable the large-scale corruption that is a major contributing factor to its operational shortcomings, frequent misconduct and poor performance in conflict zones He said: “For Nigeria to attain its potential of full development and prosperity which would make it a reference point among comity of nations; there is an urgent need to address issues being raised by agitators against police brutality and proponents of the ongoing unrest of #EndSARS in the country.

This is because the needed security sector reform in Nigeria is an examination of the current security challenges, the structures available to address insecurity and the practices that have brought about this impasse. “This training is obviously one of the major call for an urgent review of Nigeria’s current regular non-compliance of security agencies to the rule of law. “#EndSARSNow campaign is a classic example of a dare situation that requires immediate approach to make it more effective.

