Employment in Q4’21 recorded improvement –MAN

Latest manufacturing sector performance survey from the stable of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that many firms have begun to engage and reengage workers after the unplanned retrenchment forced by COVID-19 and other economic challenges. However, the association disclosed in its latest Manufacturers Confidence Index (MCI) for Q4’21 that improvement in the index of employment during the quarter under review did not reflect in the index for production level.

It noted that it declined optimally and attributed this to poor access to forex for the importation of vital raw materials and machines that are not available locally, progressive erosion of disposable income of consumers, and sluggishness associated with the first quarter of the year promoted by uncertainty around the likelihood of another lockdown in the wake on new variant of COVID- 19. The MCI report is an index constructed by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to measure changes in quarterly pulsation of manufacturing activities in relation to move ment in the macroeconomy and government policies. In addition, the Index is also a barometer used by MAN to aggregate the views of chief executive officers of manufacturing companies on changes in the economy.

The standard diffusion factors considered in the MCI processes include the current business condition, business condition for the next three months, current employment condition (rate of employment), employment condition for the next three months and production level for the next three months. The reports stated: “The index for current employment (employment rate) increased by three points in the quarter under review from 47.6 points obtained in the third quarter of the years. “In the same vein, index for employment condition for the next three months increased by 2.1 points from 52.3 points recorded in the preceding quarter.

“The increasing index of employment reflects the improvement in business condition in the economy during the quarter under review. “It also shows that manufacturers are beginning to engage/re-engage workers after the unplanned retrenchment forced by COVID-19 and other economic challenges.” Continuing, the survey added: “The Index for production level for the next three months, however, decelerated to 61.5 points from 64.3 points obtained in the third quarter of the year; thus, indicating by 2.8 points decline over the period. “The decline can be attributed to the poor access to forex for the importation of vital raw materials and machines that are not available locally; the progressive erosion of the disposable income of consumers; the sluggishness associated with the first quarter of the year promoted by the uncertainty around the likelihood of another lockdown in the wake on new wave of COVID-19.” While evaluating the aggregate MCI, the report described aggregate MCCI as an average of observed and projected changes in business conditions, employment and production level in the economy from the perspectives of manufacturers. “Aggregate MCI score increased to 55.4 points in the quarter under review (Q4’21) from 54.0 points obtained in the preceding quarter (Q3) thus, showing improved performance in the period and growing confidence of manufacturers in the economy. “Index for current business condition increased by 1.15 points in the quarter under review from 50.3 points recorded in the third quarter of the year. “Similarly, index for business condition for the next three months increased by 3.2 point in the quarter from the 55.8 points obtained in the preceding quarter.” It added: “In the period under review, the economy witnessed improvement in the volume of economic activities due to the conventional positive seasonal effect notwithstanding the hangover and various waves of COVID-19.” The MCI gauges the outcome of changes in business operating environment factors which include over-regulation, multiple taxes/levies, access to seaports, local raw-material sourcing, government patronage of Nigerian manufactured goods and inventory of unsold manufactured products.

