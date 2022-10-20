News

Employment: ITF to substitute paper qualification with acquired skills

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has it is working in partnership with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) to replace educational paper qualifications with requisite skills acquired through structured training for the employability of all categories of persons in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy. Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this Wednesday before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on overlapping functions of ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

He said many government agencies had been encroaching on its mandate of training and skill acquisition and lamented that the government had created so many agencies with similar functions. He told the House panel that ITF was established by Decree 47 of 1971 to enhance manpower and skill acquisition by public and private sector players in the nation’s economy. According to Ari, the ITF is currently working assiduously to bridge the skills gap and is certifying vocational and apprenticeship skills in many areas of training and human resources management.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 PRESIDENCY: South Walks a Tightrope

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…as North plots to field APC, PDP candidates We know their tricks, we won’t vote for northern candidates after Buhari –Yoruba Elders If South fails to unite, North’s numerical advantage’ll count –Chekwas Okorie The race for the 2023 presidency is set for fresh intrigues and power play as there are plots by some northern oligarchs […]
News

Okowa decries oil companies’ neglect of host communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed concern over the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by some of the oil companies operating in the state. The governor expressed the displeasure over the development, while receiving a group of youth, under the aegis of the Youths of Ndokwa nation in the state, […]
News

Research: Less sleep makes people more selfish

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States have said a new research has shown that too little sleep can make humans selfish. That’s the findings of the research from the University of California, Berkeley, which was published online in ‘PLOS Biology’. The Director of the University’s Center for Human Sleep Science, Matthew Walker said, “This new work […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica