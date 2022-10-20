Employment: ITF to substitute paper qualification with acquired skills

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has it is working in partnership with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) to replace educational paper qualifications with requisite skills acquired through structured training for the employability of all categories of persons in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy. Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this Wednesday before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on overlapping functions of ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

He said many government agencies had been encroaching on its mandate of training and skill acquisition and lamented that the government had created so many agencies with similar functions. He told the House panel that ITF was established by Decree 47 of 1971 to enhance manpower and skill acquisition by public and private sector players in the nation’s economy. According to Ari, the ITF is currently working assiduously to bridge the skills gap and is certifying vocational and apprenticeship skills in many areas of training and human resources management.

