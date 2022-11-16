Employment prospects brighten as National Theatre takes shape

Significant job prospects appear to be on the horizon for the country’s growing youth population, following the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee, over the weekend, that the second phase of the rehabilitation works on the National Theatre would be completed in March 2023, writes, Tony Chukwunyem

According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on March 15 last year, Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent in Q4’20, the highest in at least 13 years and one of the highest in the world. The report also showed that young people (15 – 34 years, about 50per cent of the labour force) accounted for a staggering 42 per cent of Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the fourth quarter of 2020. Indeed, analysts believe that the next NBS’ report on the unemployment situation in the country would likely reveal a sharp increase in the number of unemployed young people. Given that rising youth unemployment is usually linked with social unrest and poverty, previous administrations, especially since the 1980s, have always announced some sort of measures to tackle the problem. Clearly, however, instead of getting better, the country’s youth unemployment crisis has worsened over the years, resulting in a lot of young Nigerians getting involved in fraudulent activities including cybercrime. It was, as part of efforts to address the issue, that Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, since he assumed office in June 2014, has led the apex bank to launch several intervention schemes targeted at reducing youth unemployment.

CIFI

One of such schemes is the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), which the CBN introduced in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee. Giving details about the initiative at a press briefing after the 342nd meeting of the Bankers’ Committee in February 2019, the then Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, disclosed that the decision to support the creative industry was borne out of the Committee’s conviction that the sector holds the key to job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive growth.

Restoration of National Arts Theatre

However, it seemed as if the CIFI did not get the kind of attention it deserved from industry observers until October 2019 when top officials of the CBN and depositoney banks (DMBs) invited the media to tour the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu complex, during which they formally declared their commitment to using their funds to restore the iconic edifice to its former glory. Speaking with journalists at the time, CBN Governor, Emefiele, who noted that close to 60 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated population of 200 million, were under the age of 35, lamented that many educated youths from universities were without employment despite the fact that many of them had unleashed their creative talents in creating jobs, not only for themselves, but also for others through the music, movie, fashion and IT skills. Consequently, he announced that CBN and the Bankers’ Committee had decided to leverage the CIFI to revive the National Theatre. He said: “We will build a hub around this edifice to accommodate them(youths) so that they can develop their God-given gift. I can imagine what this place will look like in another two years. Every weekend if there will be something happening here, it will boost the tourism potential of Lagos State and Nigeria.

One million jobs in 5years

Throwing more light on the project at the Bankers’ Committee Retreat held in Ogere, Ogun State, in December 2019, the CBN Governor stated that the country had the potential to earn over $20billion annually from the creative industry, adding that the National Theater was expected to serve as the initial pilot for the Nigeria creative industry centre. He said: “The creative center, which comprises music, movies, fashion and ICT can be a key source of growth for our economy creating up to one million jobs for our teeming youths. It will also aid our objective of reducing our dependence on revenues from crude oil. India for example in 2018, generated over $240 billion from exports of IT, movies, music and fashion related goods and services. “This amount is over five times our annual earnings from the sale of crude oil. With our human capital resources and an enabling environment that will help harness the creative talents of our youths, Nigeria has the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry.” He further stated: “Our goal for the National Theatre, is to create an environment where startups and existing businesses are rewarded for their creativity. “The National Theatre when fully renovated will be able to support skills acquisition and job creation for over 1 million Nigerians over the next five years. These Nigerians will be empowered with funds at single digits interest rate, high level training using state-of-the-art tools, and networks that will enable them to turn their ideas into a reality.” Emefiele disclosed that when the renovation work at the National Theatre was completed, along with the construction of supporting facilities that will be built around it, including a hotel and an expansive conference centre, the Bankers’ Committee planned to build similar creative industry centres in Kano, Port Harcourt or Enugu. Also speaking with journalists at a press conference in July 2020, where he announced that the Federal Government had approved the handover of the National Theatre and its adjourning lands to the CBN/ Bankers’ Committee, the apex bank boss revealed that apart from rehabilitating the National Theatre, the project will create an ecosystem of support for the creative sector, as part of what is called the Lagos Creative & Entertainment Centre (LC&EC). Reiterating that the project is aimed primarily at providing an avenue for the active engagement of the youth in the country and the creation of jobs, the CBN Governor said: “We anticipate that there would be at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created during the construction of the Lagos Creative & Entertainment Centre.”

MoU

Furthermore, following the announcement by the government in February last year that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC)and the CBN/ Bankers’ Committee that will result in the bankers rehabilitating the National Theatre and managing it for 21 years, after which the complex will revert to the Federal Government, the apex bank held another press conference that saw Emefiele revealing that the project would be completed in 15 months.

Completion of first phase

However, in a statement released over the weekend, the Bankers’ Committee announced that the first phase of the rehabilitation of the National Theatre had been completed and that the complex would actually be the venue for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Federal Government’s conference on, “linking tourism, culture and the creative industries: Pathways to recovery and inclusive development,” which was scheduled to hold between November 14 and 16, 2022. According to the statement, “over the last 18 months, a complex reha-bilitation project has painstakingly rebuilt the heart of the National Theatre. More than 70 historic sculptures, mosaics, resin, brass and wood friezes and stained glass artworks form part of the original design, with each needing to be protected during renovation, or in some cases, removed and restored before being replaced. “When the second phase of the rehabilitation works are complete in March 2023, the National Theatre will be restored to its original glory. A 5,000 seater main amphitheatre comparable to anything else in the world will sit at its heart, flanked by two world class cinema rooms, banquet halls and a library.” Noting that apart from restoring the National Theatre building, the project will create an ecosystem of support for the creative sector, as part of what is called the LC&EC, the statement said: “The theatre itself will be at the heart of a larger development of hubs focused on supporting emerging talent in the music, film, fashion and IT sectors. The creative hubs are built on portions of land within the 44Ha site.” It added: “The first phase known as the ‘Signature Cluster’ consists of a building each for Fashion, Music, Film, and IT and support facilities including a 250-car park block, a police station, a fire station, and a visitors’ Welcome Centre which will house commercial and retail facilities, administration & management offices.” Commenting on the completion of Phase 1, CBN Governor, Emefiele, said: “The National Theatre is one of the symbols of Nigeria’s culture and heritage and must be at the heart of our work to enhance and celebrate the creative industries. The completion of phase 1 is a demonstration of the outcomes we can achieve when we work together as the public and private sector. “The central bank has been able to bring together the diverse set of stakeholders required to ensure that this project is delivered, from the Bankers’ Committee to the Ministries of Information and Culture, and Youth and Sports Development and the Lagos State Government. We thank Mr. President for his overwhelming support that has made the restoration of this national iconic symbol of arts and culture a reality. Together, we are not just restoring the National Theatre to its former glory, but we are establishing the wider foundations on which we can build a truly world class creative sector, at home.”

Conclusion

Although Nigeria’s youth unemployment crisis may not be resolved in the near term, the consensus in financial circles, at the weekend, was that the CBN-led rehabilitation of the National Theatre and the creation of the LC&EC would create thousands of jobs, thereby helping to curb social unrest and boosting economic growth.

