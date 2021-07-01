Employment scam: Alex Ekwueme Hospital raises the alarm

The management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) yesterday raised the alarm over an employment scam in the health institution. The hospital said unscrupulous elements had been going about defrauding members of the public in the name of securing appointments for them in the hospital. This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Administration in the hospital, Callistus Okonkwo, which reads in part: “It has come to the notice of the management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) that some unscrupulous elements are going about defrauding the unsuspecting members of the public of money in the name of securing appointment for them in the institution. “The worst of all is that they front the name of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah, as his agent. “The management is by this notice alerting the general public that there is no job recruitment ongoing at AEFUTHA much more asking people to bring money, as recruitment is always advertised in national dailies.

