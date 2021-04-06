Employment: We’ve no recruitment consultants, not recruiting – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not appointed any consultant or agency to recruit on its behalf, and it is not recruiting at the moment.

The Commission in a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, alerted members of the public of the activities of some fraudsters claiming to be working for INEC on recruitment of personnel.

“These unscrupulous elements have gone to the extent of cloning the logo of the commission and commenced soliciting for applicants to apply for jobs in the Commission.

“The fraudsters claim that they have been appointed consultants to the commission and are reportedly asking innocent Nigerians to pay some amount of money as application fees,” Okoye noted.

He recalled that INEC had at least on two previous occasions in the last few months issued disclaimers on the matter of fake employment merchants and racketeers who open fake employment websites, collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public and issuing fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.

