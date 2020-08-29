News

Empower Amotekun to tackle crime, security expert tells Makinde

An American-based university don has advised the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Oluseyi Makinde, to empower the state’s arm of Amotekun, the proposed South-West security outfit, to tackle the problem of insecurity in the state. Lamenting the rising incidence of murder, kidnapping, rape, ritual killings and other crimes in Oyo State, Dr. Abiodun Raufu who is an Assistant Professor of Criminology at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, USA, said insecurity elicits fear in people creating psychological problems and adversely affecting economic activities.

Raufu said: “Localised policing is the norm in many parts of the world and criminological research has shown that crime is more effectively tackled at the local level, while a federalised Nigeria Police Force (NPF) can focus on federal crimes and also provide back-up to local police outfits like Amotekun just like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supports county and city based police departments in curbing crimes in the United States of America.”

