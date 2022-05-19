News

Empowering women, easiest way of reducing poverty…XBL Boss, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth

Paris-trained founder and Creative Director of Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL) fashion brand, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel have said that empowering women is one of the easiest ways of reducing poverty in every society.

 

She also explained that the private sector cannot stand aloof and must take decisive steps in helping less privileged women in society to become job creators for a better society and nation.

She made the statement recently while announcing the planned intervention by her fashion brand to empower no less than 1000 women by helping them to become job creators in the fashion sector.

Making the disclosure, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel said: “The pilot project will commence with the distribution of 1000 industrial sewing machines and a short advanced training on the technicalities of the fashion Industry. We are beyond certain that the project would not only produce refined women who hitherto have been categorised as economic liabilities to become women who through the execution of the project will now become self-reliant.”

She also noted that, “Any support for the womenfolk is to the benefit of the nation as the state of our women remains the true reflection of the Nigerian homes,” she called on other corporate organisations to be devoted to the cause of empowering a woman.
“Empowering a woman is another way of empowering a family and that is the easiest and most sustainable way of reducing poverty in our society,” she said.
Explaining further why XBL, a fashion label set up in 2020 is embarking on corporate Social Responsibility that has women as its focus, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel avowed that women are the majority of society’s less privileged.
“The acquisition of new knowledge in the fashion industry will become instant economic assets to their immediate families and the society at large,” she submitted.
The Abeokuta-born CEO further added: “If we make more women breadwinners in our society, the family will be stable. That is XBL’s goal, to stabilise the family by empowering women.”

 

