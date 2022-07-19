Empowering women to tackle malnutrition

The European Union Act (EU-ACT) in collaboration with International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), recently beamed its search light on two communities, exploring sustainable ways of addressing acute malnutrition in selected area councils of Abuja. REGINA OTOKPA reports

“I find it difficult to fend for myself and my granddaughter, Alimatu. Look at her, she is about a year old and she is looking this small.

They said she is not getting the right nutrient of food. I give her whatever I have,” lamented Sule Rabi. Resident in Barangoni, a community under Bwari Area Council, Rabi was forced to cater for her granddaughter Alimatu, after her daughter was killed by bandits in Sokoto State. However, the little girl has been suffering from severe malnutrition as a result of poor nutritional diet further worsened by poverty and the absence of a source of income.

Like Rabi, a resident of Kwali, Sunday Praise, has been struggling to ensure her set of triplets survived the turmoil of severe acute malnutrition. “It was a sweet- bitter experience; it has not been easy taking care of three babies after having two children without work or any good source of income.

“Their father lost his job the very day I put to bed. He was working with a private cleaning company. I was five months pregnant, when I discovered I was carrying triplets. “I worked with an FCT Micro Finance Bank, so I could not continue because the pressure was too much and the task they were giving me was too much for me to handle with my condition. I was a Cashier and I was always lying down.

“The triplets would not allow me do anything, so I had to quit the job. I had to resign because; my manager then was putting so much pressure on me that I almost had miscarriage. “The triplets are alive today through the grace of God and the help of good Nigerians who have been helping us for the past three years,” said Praise.

The training Both Rabi and Praise are part of the 59 women who benefitted from the train the trainer empowerment programme for 59 vulnerable women across Bwari and Kwali Area Councils in Abuja.

The initiative was organised by the European Union Agents for Citizen driven Transformation (EU-ACT) in collaboration with International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), to alleviate the level of poverty and eliminate malnutrition from the communities. The beneficiaries were trained on how to produce charcoal brocade, organic fertilizer from farm produce wastage such as groundnut peels, corn source, saw dust, sugarcane peels among others.

This had become necessary, given the devastating effects of severe malnutrition on the affected children, their families, communities and the country at large. Benefits of skills Excited to have leant some income generating skills, the beneficiaries in both Area Councils noted that with the large number of malnourished children in their communities, the EU-ACT project had given the neighbourhood a new lease on life.

According to Rabi, hope has been revived by the two humanitarian organisations. ”They are training us on how to use our local produces to make nutritional diet for our children and to empower us on organic fertilizer. This will help me boost my income, when I sell my finished produce, I will be able to cater well for the need of my baby. ”Many of our women have malnourished children due to ignorance and poverty.

But with this training, we are optimistic that things will change for the better for us and our children. We have been taught a lot of things, including how to convert wastes to wealth,” she said.

Malnutrition remains one of the world’s major public health and development concerns. In Nigeria, the situation is dire; about 5 in 10 children under the age of five suffer from the effects of being malnourished. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, poverty, hunger, food insecurity, poor hygiene and health services, conflict and multiple displacement in some parts of the country have been worsening the state of malnutrition, as more children are currently under-nourished.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of all deaths in children under the age of five across the globe. It also has a long-term devastating effect on children; it shortens their lifespan, destroys their cognitive abilities and makes them less useful and prone to ailments even after they had recovered from severe acute malnutrition.

The facilitators Executive Director, ISMPH, Moji Makanjuola, noted that the initiative will bring succour to the women, empower them with life saving skills, and help equip them to fend for their children and themselves. Represented by the ISMPH Program Manager, Solomon Dogo, she said the initial participants will, in turn train other women in their various villages and communities on affordable nutritious food options for themselves and their children.

The training will enable them to achieve knowledge sharing and transfer aimed at sustaining the fight against malnutrition and poverty. She said: “The training that we have given is such that they can do it themselves because they are using raw materials that they don’t have to buy. We also have ready off takers, people who can buy from them.

“The project is to see how we can curb malnutrition in FCT by training and empowering women on how to produce organic fertilizers and other products so that they can have a means of livelihood. Because we have noticed that one of the problems causing malnutrition is poverty. Most of them do not have means to solve or to take care of their children’s nutritional needs.

So, we decided that we’re going to train the poorest of the poor women whose children are malnourished so that they can have life saving skills. And this project is being funded by EU acts as the European Union Act project.

“The training that we have given is such that they can do it themselves because they are using raw materials that they don’t have to source from far, but they are things that are available within their vicinity for them to use. “We have ready off-takers, people who can buy it from them.

We believe that when they buy from them, they will have the economic power to see that when they notice the sign of their children being malnourished or being sick.

“This training I can say is multipurpose because we are not just teaching them how to make money, we are also teaching them some things that mothers should know and also encouraging the fact that we have some of these foods they can give their children that are affordable and readily accessible.

“With the little money we hope they will make from these skills, they will be able to feed their children well.” Reactions continue Programme Officer of ISMPH, Smith Bukola, explained that, the project was designed as a pilot in Bwari and Kwali to help address cases of malnutrition.

“They are also communities of choice for people fleeing insecurity from other parts of the country. It is also a community with a lot of vulnerable people. We chose Barangoni community because of the issues of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

“Prior to this, we gathered materials and discovered that malnutrition and poverty is the major problem of the people. We also discovered that despite the fact that it is an agrarian community, they do not have proper knowledge on the kind of diet they should eat.”

Wondering how the women intend to undertake the business aspect of the em- powerment, Bukola, explained that the women would be assisted to get market for their products through media exposure, in addition to having the resources to take care of their malnourished children.

“What we are doing is to address both issues of poverty and lack of knowledge on nutritious food. We are also having health experts to tell them about locally available food they could eat.

“This training will empower them to be self reliant. We are also happy because these waste are things that are common in the community. Also in the production of charcoal briquettes, they have available materials to use so as to achieve results.

“We believe that when they are able to transfer this waste to wealth knowledge, the standard of living will improve and the issue of malnutrition will be addressed because the women will have more money in their pockets and knowledge to do the right thing and properly take care of their families.

She added that the machine will be in the Chief’s palace for proper monitoring and maintenance. “We will be monitoring to ensure progress and to ensure that the people take it seriously and the aim of the programme is not defeated.”

Royal endorsement

The Etsu of Kwali, HRH Shaban Audu Nizazzo told INSIDE ABUJA that the empowerment programme would improve the lives of the common man, ensure they are elevated socially and economically to enable them live independent lives.

”We are hoping at the end of the programme, the situation of our people will not be the same, it would be improved and they would have a good direction and good purpose of life for themselves,” he said.

On his part, the Etsu Bwari, Dr. Ibrahim Yaro, noted that the empowerment programme would go a long way in eradicating poverty in the area stressing that the women will now be able to take proper care of their malnourished children and their households.

Represented by his Secretary, Amos Musa, he applauded the European Union Agents for Citizen- Driven Transformation for funding the project and ISMPH for implementing it.

The Chief of Barangoni, Danlami Nana maintained that training women in his village on how to produce organic fertilizer would enable the farming community have bumper harvests and improve the income of the people, as his people were predominantly farmers.

