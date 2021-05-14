Business

Empowerment: BAT begins entries for internship competition

British American Tobacco (BAT) has launched the 2021 edition of its global life-changing, internship competition. Tagged ‘Battle of Minds,’ the programme gives driven, resilient and ambitious young people the opportunity to show how their innovative ideas can solve real-world problems and change the future of the business. Working in teams representing different countries, participants compete in challenging rounds vying for a place in the global final.

During these rounds, participants have the opportunity to present business cases to a panel of judges comprised of innovative BAT senior leaders. The winning team members receive a coveted internship opportunity, among other prizes, including seeing their ideas brought to life through the backing of BAT.

The competition is open to final year students in tertiary institutions, young graduates (2-3 years post-graduation) serving youth corps members, young startup founders (up to 4 years post-graduation) and young Nigerians in the diaspora who fit into these sets. Speaking on the challenge, Temitope Akinsanya, Area Head of Human Resources for BAT West and Central Africa, said: “At BAT we are always looking at innovative tools to advance our approach to early identification of future potential and drive accelerated talent development. “Battle of Minds is one of the ways we are finding the brightest young business minds from around the world.

It’s an opportunity for young people who believe they’ve got an idea that deserves to be turned into a living, breathing new company, to share such with us for the chance to win all the backing they need to make it happen. “This includes access to a host of experts, a global network of business contacts, generous funding, training, and coveted internship placement at BAT.” She indicated that this year, the prize portfolio had been broadened with local winners having employment opportunities with BAT, in addition to £3,000 monetary reward while the global winner will go home with £50,000 in investments as well as participation in an accelerator programme. “We are proud that last year, the local winners from Nigeria made it all the way to the global finals. This year, we are looking at going all the way and we are looking out for that idea that can win the global prize,” she added. The competition launches on May 3, 2021.

Interested participants can begin to register and finetune their submissions ahead of the opening of the submission portal on June 14. Entries close on June 27 2021. Interested participants can get more details by visiting competition. bat-battleofminds.com.

