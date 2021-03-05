Empowerment: Bayelsa frowns at ITF activities, seeks improved partnership

Bayelsa State government yesterday expressed concerns over the activities of the Industrial Training Funds (ITF), stating that the state is at a disadvantage based on the Fund’s categorization of its offices on the number of training done.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at a meeting with the state leadership of the Fund, said the number of training already done by ITF in the state was not acceptable, and therefore called for a review of the process. Expressing the state’s readiness to partner with the ITF in the area of training to promote self-reliance, agriculture and career development, Ewhrudjakpo noted that ITF’s mandate was in line with the administration’s determination to empower as many Bayelsans as possible with requisite skills for both personal and state economic growth.

Ewhrudjakpo underscored government’s interest in agricultural development, tasking the Commissioner in charge of the ministry and his counterparts in other relevant ministries to engage the ITF to come up with practical areas of collaboration. Describing the visit as apt and timely, Ewhrudjakpo expressed optimism that both parties will benefit from the proposed collaboration. He decried the situation whereby the ITF does not get direct funding from the Federal Government and called for a change to enable the Agency to discharge its responsibility effect

Like this: Like Loading...