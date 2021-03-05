News

Empowerment: Bayelsa frowns at ITF activities, seeks improved partnership

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government yesterday expressed concerns over the activities of the Industrial Training Funds (ITF), stating that the state is at a disadvantage based on the Fund’s categorization of its offices on the number of training done.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at a meeting with the state leadership of the Fund, said the number of training already done by ITF in the state was not acceptable, and therefore called for a review of the process. Expressing the state’s readiness to partner with the ITF in the area of training to promote self-reliance, agriculture and career development, Ewhrudjakpo noted that ITF’s mandate was in line with the administration’s determination to empower as many Bayelsans as possible with requisite skills for both personal and state economic growth.

Ewhrudjakpo underscored government’s interest in agricultural development, tasking the Commissioner in charge of the ministry and his counterparts in other relevant ministries to engage the ITF to come up with practical areas of collaboration. Describing the visit as apt and timely, Ewhrudjakpo expressed optimism that both parties will benefit from the proposed collaboration. He decried the situation whereby the ITF does not get direct funding from the Federal Government and called for a change to enable the Agency to discharge its responsibility effect

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flights to Nigeria more than eight months after they suspended flights to the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. This is also coming nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carriers from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy.   The carriers, […]
News

Pompeo: ‘There will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Despite Biden win US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said “there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration” – despite the president having lost the election to Joe Biden. The remarks reflected the existing administration’s ongoing refusal to accept the result of the November 3 vote. The Electoral College is due […]
News

Court convicts seven over SIM card registration fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday said it has successfully prosecuted and convicted seven persons in Abuja and Kano State over SIM card malpractices. A statement issued by the Commission’s Spokeswoman, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that the convicts were notorious for using unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica