News

Empowerment: LEAP Africa, Dow engage over 5000 youths

Posted on Author Adeola Adeniyi

LEAP Africa, in partnership with Dow and other technical partners, recently concluded the third edition of the Pan African youth-led social impact campaign- Youth Day of Service (YDoS) 2022- across various African communities. The week-long campaign has as its theme: ‘Youthful and Useful’ and was activated between August 12 to 18. Through a partnership with Dow Africa – as a headline sponsor – LEAP Africa was able to mobilise over 5,000 young people across 34 African countries. Sami Mainich, Managing Director, Dow Northern and Western Africa, and Chair of Dow Africa Steering Committee, said: “Dow recognises that the future is created by what is done today through empowerment, collaboration, and deliberate investments in the communities we live and work in. “As global citizens, we believe in dedicating our time and talents to challenges and opportunities that connect science, people, and community across the globe to achieve our envisioned world built on human creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.”

 

Our Reporters

