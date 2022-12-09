Empowerment: NDE plans N4.2m disbursement for unemployed youths

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has concluded plans to disburse N4.2 million loan to 42 unemployed youths in Adamawa to boost agriculture production in the state. Malam Abubakar Fikpo, The NDE Director-General made this known at the orientation course for beneficiaries of agricultural empowerment scheme in Yola on Wednesday. Fikpo, represented by Malam Ibrahim Jimada, NDE Coordinator in Adamawa, said that each beneficiary would access N100,000 as start up capital. He said that the beneficiaries were trained under the Department of Rural Empowerment scheme (REP) on sustainable agricultural development. “They were trained on Agricultural Enhancement Scheme, Sustainable Agricultural Development Scheme, Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment and Graduation Agricultural Empowerment scheme,” he said.

The NDE boss advised beneficiaries to take advantage of the training to earn a living. Mr Edam Duke, Head of Department, REP, commended NDE for the programme and urged the beneficiaries to be committed as they would appreciate the gesture at the end. “Those who are serious will soon be self-employed and employers of labour. The Federal Government is committed to creating employment opportunities for youths,’’ he said. In her remarks, Zainab Audu, Head of Department, REP scheme in Adamawa, said that farming was a lucrative business and urged beneficiaries to pay attention to the orientation for successful implementation in the field. “With this skills you will become millionaires and employers of labour within a short time if you put it into practice,” Audu said. She called on the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of their respective communities by ensuring peace and unity for sustainable development.

Also, Miss Deborah Gisilanbe, who spoke on behalf of the participants thanked the Federal Government and NDE for the training and gave assurance that they would utilise the opportunity toward achieving the objectives of the programme.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...