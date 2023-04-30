Empowerment Of Women With Disability Key To Maintaining All-Inclusive Society – Osun Gov’s Wife

The empowerment of women with disabilities has been described as an essential key to achieving an all-inclusive society.

The wife of Osun State Governor, Chief (Mrs,) Titiola Adeleke affirmed this at the 2nd edition of the Osun State Deaf Women Association Summit held at the Deaf Development Centre Testing Ground, Osogbo.

Mrs Titiola explained that all women, irrespective of their challenges, play a vital role in the social-economic development of the society, hence they should be treated equally.

According to her, “Women with disabilities need to be recognized as individuals who enjoy the same rights as others, that is why it is important to identify with these women so that they can know that we feel their pains and to assure them of the present administration’s support”

Explaining the motive behind her kind gesture, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke said she was touched when she received their invitation where they explained that they are tired of begging for assistance, hence she decided to empower them with grinding and sewing machines as a token of love.

She advised parents and guardians, whom God has given such children to make it a priority to enrol them into a special needs school where they can be prepared for a better future, adding that disability should not be a barrier to education

Mrs Adeleke, therefore, called on stakeholders and philanthropists to join hands with the government to better the lots of women with disabilities.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of Osun State Deaf Women, Mrs Rasidat Lawal pointed out that the theme for the summit, which aligns with the International Women’s Day theme was” Innovation and Technology for Gender Ouality: Embrace Equality “, stressing, “there is no gainsaying that women, especially deaf women, need to be fully carried along in collective efforts to ensure technological innovation for all.”

She, therefore, counselled, “ hands must be on deck to run all-inclusive programmes cum policy thrust by ensuring that the peculiar needs of deaf women are taken into consideration and integrated into all technological innovation interventions programmes at Federal, State and Local Government levels

She then commended the Governor of Osun for starting well with the ongoing review of the Osun State Disability Bill which, she observed, when passed will be of great benefit to them.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the Chairperson, of Osun State Deaf Centre, Mrs Ugwu Olaniyi Agatha emphasized on closing the digital gender gap and empowering deaf women to tackle inequalities.

While explaining that the digital gender gap is a real issue that needs to be addressed urgently, Mrs Agatha pointed out that women are underrepresented in the technology industry which, according to her, is reflected in the lower number of female students studying computer science.

Agatha stressed that Deaf women also face a unique set of challenges in accessing digital technology, while maintaining that closing the digital gap for deaf women is not just an aspiration but a crucial step towards building an inclusive and equitable future.

The highlight of the programme was the distribution of items such as grinding and sewing machine to the beneficiaries.