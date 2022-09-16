Emprince dedicates new single ‘Abeni’ to his wife

News

Multitalented Singer, Song Writer and Producer EmPrince who topped charts with his single ‘Scream My Name ‘ featuring Oritse Femi and Skales dedicates new single titled ‘ABENI’ to his wife whom he met while studying in far away Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

The song eulogizes his wife whom he has been with for ten years before recently tying the knot with her. He talks about the how they met and have been through thick and thin. A must listen for all who cherish the woman in their life.

While we wish him a conjugal bliss enjoy of his new sound ABENI and keep screaming his name.

 

