Emulate Amuwo-Odofin’s late Vice Chair, FOMWAN urges women

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has urged Muslim women to emulate the good quality and leadership style of Vice Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Alhaja Qudrat Omolara Dada, who died on March 16, 2022 at the age of 64 years. At a special prayer organised for the deceased, the association described her as a pillar of support, a charismatic leader, an astute administrator, a noble personality and a visionary leader.

The Ameerah, FOMWAN Lagos Chapter, Dr. Alimah Shadia Egberongbe, said the deceased contributed significantly to the development of the association and her death has left a vacuum in the association, particularly, the present tenure. She said: “ She was very dutiful, who worked assiduously for the development of the association. She had always been an advocate of moving the organisation to the next level.

She tried her best in this world and I pray to Allah (Swt) to overlook her short comings and grant her success in the hereafter.” The General Secretary FOMWAN, Lagos Chapter, Hajia Sherifah Ajagbe, described late Qudrat, as a highly resourceful, hardworking, committed and kind hearted person. “She was a very firm person. Before her demise, she headed two key committees in the association and those committees really helped to shape the association. We are really going to miss her, we appreciate her effort. May Almighty reward her with Al Jannah Firdaus.”

