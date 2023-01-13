Emulate Awo, minister tells S’West govs

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia, has appealed to South West governors to emulate and sustain Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s legacy in the education sector to address the out-of-school children issue in the region. Opia, who made the appeal yesterday in Abeokuta, during the kick-off of the National Campaign on out-of-school children, also urged governors, particularly in the South West, to prioritize education through increased budgetary allocations, infrastructure development and sustained public reorientation to tackle the issue. The minister emphasized the need for political will and total commitment from the governors “bring all our children on board the ship of school.” Governor Dapo Abiodun pledged that the Awolowo legacy would not be allowed to die; rather, it would be sustained in order to bring glory to Ogun State and the nation at large.

