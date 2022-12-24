Emulate Bayelsa in transparent leadership- Dickson tells governors

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, has challenged governors of other 35 states of the federation to emulate Bayelsa State in transparent leadership. Dickson made the call yesterday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, where he was conferred with Transparency in Leadership Merit Award by Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA). CCLCA is a coalition of over 90 civil society organ under the aegis of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awarenes.

The Director General of CCLCA Dr. Gabriel Nwambu, while presenting the award to Senator Dickson, said that it was given to him in appreciation of his “unique dimension of governance, conceived and implemented, especially in the area of transparency, accountability, probity and integrity.” The DG said that his organisation was particularly impressed with the former governor for the bold step to initiate and the implement the Bayelsa State Transparency Law. According to him, Dickson acted in an unusual and unique manner by initiating a law that makes it mandatory for the Governor and council chairmen to declare monthly incomes and expenditures of the state.

He stated that his organisation found it fascinating to discover the Dickson made it an impeachable act of gross misconduct for non- disclosure of State income and expenditure for three months in the then Executive Bill. In his remarks after the award, the politician, said that Transparency Act put in place by his administration in Bayelsa State, ensured probity and accountability in handling of government businesses in the state, urging state governors to be transparent in the handling of States and Local Government Councils Joint Accounts. According to him, between February 14, 2012 and February 14, 2020, when he served as governor of Bayelsa State, he did not take a dime from monies meant for the eight local government councils in the state from the Federation Account. “Instrumentality of law used to drive transparency on the joint account, was Transparency Law enacted in 2012 upon assumption of office and strictly adhered to by all parties concerned as far as the account was concerned.

“The transparency law was a template set in Bayelsa State for exercising financial autonomy of the local government councils. Apart from not taking a dime from federally allocated monies to any of the local government councils in Bayelsa State under my leadership as Governor, 15% of internally generated revenues by the State, was on monthly basis, given to the LGs for grassroots development.

‘”The law is also being adhered to by the present government in the State, making one to say that Bayelsa State is not one of any State where the joint account is being abused. “Having ensured transparency in governance in Bayelsa State within the last ten years, I urge the governments of the remaining 35 States in the country, to put in place transparency law as required mechanism of handling the States/ LGs joint accounts,” he said.

Dickson further asserted that nation building is a collective responsibility, and that it is not something that could be achieved by one person, no matter how good the person might be. “Public servants are not all devils. This country has a reservoir of great minds in the various sectors doing very well. Nation building cannot be done alone by one good person. It takes all to make concerted efforts, the total aggregate of every profession that determines whether a nation is great or not,” he stated. “I thanked the DG for the recognition of the modest efforts and contributions in advancing the frontiers of promoting public accountability and development in Bayelsa.

