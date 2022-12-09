News

Emulate Buhari on provision of infrastructure, Gambari tells public office holders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has urged public office holders to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the provision of infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of the civil service on service delivery. According to a statement issued by Patience Tilley- Gyado, Assistant Director, Information, State House, Abuja, Gambari made this call yesterday at the inauguration of the 54-seater State House Multi-Purpose Training Centre at the Auditorium, fitted with state f- the-art multimedia equipment, renovated ward and three new ambulances at the State House Clinic.

The CoS who maintained that the President was determined to leave Nigeria better than he met it, said ”If everybody does their best to improve on what they find, by the time President Buhari leaves office at the end of his administration, he will leave facilities much better than he found it.”

At the inauguration of the New Ward, housing the Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD), Dialysis unit, HIV/AIDS unit, among others, at the State House Clinic, Gambari commended the significant improvements at the Clinic, noting further that the renovated ward would improve the quality of service to staff members and other beneficiaries of the medical centre. Extolling President Buhari’s style of leadership, the CoS said the President would be remembered for leaving a legacy of leadership by example and excellence. He also lauded Buhari for enhancing the capacity of State House staff and all Agencies of government to deliver to the best of their abilities.

 

Our Reporters

