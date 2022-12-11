Sports

Emulate Delta State template, Dare urges other states

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on States without a standard National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp to adopt the Delta State Template so as to provide our Youth Corps members with a conducive environment for the exercise

The Minister made the call on Saturday while inspecting facilities and infrastructural development put in place at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp, Issele-Ukwu, Delta State, one of the facilities used to camp athletes who took part in just concluded National Sports Festival. He stated that the Issele-Ukwu Camp is a model worth emulating by other States with lower standard Orientation Camps.

 

This he said, is because it has enough modern hostels, a warehouse and a chamber each for all the States in the South South Geo-political Zone as well as lock up stalls that can be used as a source of revenue generation for the Scheme.

“Let me urge all the States in the country without a standard NYSC Orientation Camp to adopt the Delta Model so as to provide a befitting Orientation Camp for our Youth Corps Members across the country.

In a few weeks from now, NYSC will be 50 years of age and at 50, we should not be struggling with facilities and infrastructural development in our Camps”, he said Dare who stated that NYSC remains the single largest youth gathering in the country with over 320,000 – 350,000 participants, observed further that they deserve the best infrastructure to enable them fit into the new environment after school with ease.

 

