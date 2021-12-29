Emulate late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nigerian religious leader urged

Nigerian religious and political leaders have been asked to emulate the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu who stood for his people and assiduously fought the apartheid regime.

Renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri made this call In a statement in Lagos yesterday.

Reviewing the times and life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died few days ago, Onitiri recalled how Tutu stood firmly for his people and assiduously fought the apartheid regime in South Africa in the dark years of that country.

He charged our religious and political leaders to always speak up and stand firm with the oppressed Nigerians.

“Our religious leaders should speak up and stand with the oppressed Nigerians. They should speak against poverty, diseases, corruption, bad governance and injustice now ravaging the country”, Onitiriv advised.

The social critic pointed out that Nigeria had nothing to do with poverty if there was indeed the fear of God in the hearts of our politcal and religious leaders.

“Instead of eradicating poverty, illiteracy and diseases, our religious and political leaders are flying about in private jets and swimming in stupendous wealth and junketing from one country to another where they hid their ill-gotten wealth.

” As for our religious leaders, their gains are no longer in heaven but here on earth. They build the biggest cathedrals and worship centres on earth.

“Nigeria has the biggest religious centres and the poorest, the most backward and most uncivilised country. Most of our industrial centres are now turned into worship centres, this is regrettable indeed”, he lamented.

Chief Onitiri lampooned Pa Bisi Akande in his book for what he called, his recent attempt to launder Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential campaign, a book, which he claimed to be dead on arrival.

“You cannot sell a bad product. Nigeria has moved beyond this stage. All over the world, young, honest, educated and vibrant people are taking over their country’s leadership.

“Nigeria is now looking for young cerebral ,well educated world class Presidential material. Certainly NOT an old expired, ailing clueless incompetent hands, or politicians, ” Onitiri warned.

He said Nigerians are seeking for leaders that will turn desert into a land flowing with milk and honey. “What we need now are vibrant, visionary and selfless leaders. We are no longer looking for looters of our common patrimony and corrupt undertakers”, he added.

