News

Emulate late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nigerian religious leader urged

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian religious and political leaders have been asked  to emulate the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu who stood for his people and assiduously  fought the apartheid regime.

Renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri made this call In a statement in Lagos yesterday.

Reviewing the times and life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died few days ago, Onitiri recalled how Tutu stood firmly for his people and assiduously fought the apartheid regime in South Africa in the dark years of that country. 

He charged our religious and political leaders to always speak up and stand firm with the oppressed Nigerians.
“Our religious leaders should speak up and stand with the oppressed Nigerians. They  should speak against poverty, diseases,  corruption, bad governance and injustice now ravaging the country”, Onitiriv advised.

The social critic pointed out that Nigeria had nothing to do with poverty if there was indeed the fear of God in the hearts of our politcal and religious leaders. 

“Instead of eradicating poverty, illiteracy and diseases, our religious and political leaders are flying about in private jets and swimming in stupendous wealth and junketing from one country to another where they hid their ill-gotten wealth. 

” As for our religious leaders, their gains are no longer in heaven but here on earth. They build the biggest cathedrals and worship centres on earth. 

“Nigeria has the biggest religious centres and the poorest, the most backward and most uncivilised country. Most of our industrial centres are now turned into worship centres, this is regrettable indeed”, he lamented. 

Chief Onitiri lampooned Pa Bisi Akande in his book for what he called, his recent attempt  to launder Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s  2023 Presidential campaign, a book, which he claimed to be dead on arrival. 

“You cannot sell a bad product. Nigeria has moved beyond this stage. All over the world, young, honest, educated and vibrant people are taking over their country’s leadership.

“Nigeria is now looking for young cerebral ,well educated world class Presidential material. Certainly NOT an old expired, ailing clueless incompetent hands, or politicians, ” Onitiri warned. 

He said Nigerians are seeking for leaders that will turn desert into a land flowing with milk and honey. “What we need now are vibrant, visionary and selfless leaders. We are no longer looking for looters of our common patrimony and corrupt undertakers”, he added. 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Intrigues, tension as FIRS elect union leaders Monday

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) staff would begin the process of electing delegates across its formation on Monday for 2021 for its Quadrant Delegate election, although coming with lots of suspicions, intrigues and maneuvers.   The first process due for Monday has raised tension at the revenue collection Agency following widespread complaints by staff […]
News

OML 11:Court Judgement favours NPDC, resumes operations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has hailed the recent Appeal Court judgment affirming its operatorship of the Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11), which has paved way for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), to lead a formidable OML 11 team towards bolstering productivity in a responsible, efficient, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner. The […]
News

COVID-19: Latin America’s death toll passes 250,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica