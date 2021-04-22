Business

Emzor Pharmaceuticals lists N13.7bn bond on NGX

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has listed its ₦13.7billion 5-Year Series 1 Fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bond, due 2026 exclusively on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited (NGX) yesterday. According to a statement from the exchange, the listing is the first public instrument issued by Emzor Pharmaceuticals and is part of its larger ₦50billion debt issuance programme.

At the time of its issuance on January 20, 2021, the bond saw solid interest from a diverse pool of institutional investors, and was priced at a coupon rate of 10.00 per cent per annum. With this listing, members of the general public who invested in the bond can now sell their investments, while those who wish to invest can do so. Speaking on the significance and success of the issuance, the Group Managing Director, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Stella Okoli, said: “This first-time bond issuance is a fantastic achievement for Emzor and is in line with our commitment to facilitate unlimited wellness by delivering quality and affordable medicines for all.

“The capital raised will, therefore, drive and accelerate our expansion plans, delivering strong growth and margin improvement. We recognise the efforts of the investor community ensuring the success of this bond issuance and commit to uphold their confidence in us as we deliver on our long- term growth strategy.” Over the years, Emzor Pharmaceutical has become a household name and continues to establish its footprint as a leading manufacturer of high-quality pharmaceutical and medical consumables in Nigeria. Facilitated by lead issuing house, Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited, and joint issuing house, Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, the debut offering is without a doubt, testament to the company’s growth potentials, and the level confidence placed on the brand by the investing community.

